What to do this weekend (May 13 to 15)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Free ice cream galore

Ice cream lovers rejoice: You can indulge your sweet tooth this weekend at not one, but two free ice cream events this weekend.

First up, Sugarhall is hosting its first Rum & Raisin Day this Sunday. Organised in collaboration with local artisan ice cream brand Dopa Dopa Creamery, the event offers a delicious take on the classic flavour with premium Californian raisins and Flor De Cana Gran Reserva 7 Years Rum from Nicaragua, which lends notes of honey and dark chocolate to the ice cream. To receive a free takeaway scoop of Rum & Raisin, simply show up at Sugarhall from 5.30pm on Sunday, while stocks last.

Secondly, Uniqlo's Orchard Central flagship store is running a tasty promotion from May 13 to 15. Customers who purchase at least one U Crew Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt will be eligible to redeem a free scoop of Apiary ice cream available in five flavours, from Apiary’s popular Pistachio ice cream and the bestselling Blue Milk ice cream to fruity sorbets perfect for summer. Limited to one redemption per customer, while stocks last.

Sugarhall Rum & Raisin Day: May 15, 2022, 5.30 pm. Find out more here

Uniqlo x Apiary Ice Cream Redemption: May 13 to 15, 2022. Find out more here

2. Cultural extravaganza 2022

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's (SCCC) annual Cultural Extravaganza is back to represent and "re-present" Chinese culture for both youths and the young-at-heart. In celebration of SCCC’s 5th Anniversary, this year’s Cultural Extravaganza presents a series of cross-disciplinary, cross-cultural, and cross-generational programmes, bringing together arts groups from different disciplines to present traditional themes in new and modern formats.

You can look forward to a variety of engaging programmes such as cross-disciplinary orchestral-pop concerts, jazz performances, theatre productions weaving together classical dance and Chinese folktales, interactive art installations that reimagine classic stories and characters from Chinese mythology, and much more.

May 13 to June 19, 2022. Find out more here

3. Rose romance 2022

PHOTO: Gardens By The Bay

An idyllic Italian summer filled with roses comes to Flower Dome with Rose Romance at Gardens by the Bay. Held in partnership with the Embassy of Italy in Singapore, the floral display celebrates the beauty of the queen of flowers through a plethora of gorgeous rose varieties, set against the backdrop of a picturesque landscape inspired by Italy.

Aside from recreating the narrow, winding alleyways of Italian towns and the rustic, arcadian feel of Italy's countryside, the display also includes a representation of Verona's famous Juliet balcony from Romeo and Juliet as a nod to the play's Italian origins. Time to bring bae and recreate the iconic balcony scene!

May 13 to June 12, 2022. Find out more here

4. European Film Festival 2022

Catch a curated selection of European films at this year's edition of the European Film Festival. With a thrilling line-up of 24 films from 23 different countries, the festival showcases the best of Europe's rich cinematic cultural heritage, spanning genres from romance and comedy to adventure and drama.

Till May 26, 2022. Find out more here

5. The World of Nickelodeon - Extended

Thanks to popular demand, the indoor playground The World of Nickelodeon has had its run extended till June 19. If your kids love SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dora the Explorer and Bubble Guppies, be sure to bring them down this long weekend for fun activities like bumper cars, train rides, climbing walls, ball pits, obstacle courses, bubble machines and more.

Till June 19, 2022. Find out more here or here

ALSO READ: Gardens by the Bay has a children's festival with giant inflatables & carnival games this June

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.