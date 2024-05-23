What to do this weekend (May 24 to 26)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Jewel Blooms: What A Feelin5

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C58F3CIMLWv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Embark on a multi-sensory journey through Jewel Changi's Canopy Park from May 24 to Aug 11.

From larger-than-life installations to whimsical floral arrangements, you can look forward to a visual spectacle with aromatic scents and immersive music, presented through five distinct zones of interactive displays.

Have a field day weaving your way through Singapore's largest Hedge Maze filled with vibrant blooms, or marvel at the lush hanging floral arrangements at the Mirror Maze as you wander through a mesmerising kaleidoscope of colors at every twist and turn.

Don't miss out the special collaboration with award-winning Singaporean garden designer Andy Eng and Japanese floral artist Megumi Shinozaki, known for her sustainable works, at the Petal Garden, which will house a large-scale floral artwork made from fresh and preserved flowers.

May 24 to Aug 11, 2024.

2. National Family Festival 2024

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C6qp51rOFA3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Celebrate family in all its forms with the month-long National Family Festival (NFF) 2024.

Led by Families for Life (FFL) Council and co-organised with National Youth Council (NYC), People's Association (PA) and SportSG, this festival boasts a fun-filled line-up of family-centric activities and events taking place at ActiveSG Bukit Canberra, Lot One Shoppers’ Mall, Expo, One Punggol, Gardens by the Bay, and many more locations islandwide.

Think bouncy castles, a ninja warrior maze, sports try-outs and DIY craft activities, as well as marriage and parenting booths to help and empower couples, and much, much more.

May 25 to June 23, 2024.

3. Children's Festival featuring Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2

As part of NFF 2024, Children's Festival at Gardens by the Bay is back for its 10th edition.

From May 25 to June 22, Supertree Grove will be transformed into an Inside Out 2-themed carnival with larger-than-life interactive installations featuring characters from Inside Out 2.

From swings to a mirror maze, gigantic buzz wire games and more, your kids will become acquainted with their emotions and feelings through play.

In addition, you can look forward to complimentary film screenings of Disney and Pixar favourites like Coco, Elemental, Finding Dory and Incredibles 2, as well as fringe performances like bubble blowing, juggling and magic shows, along with carnival games and craft workshops.

Do note that while entry to the festival is free of charge, separate charges may apply for various activities.

May 25 to June 22, 2024.

4. Zoolympix

After a five-year hiatus, Mandai Wildlife Reserve's signature event, Zoolympix, is back.

Styling itself as a dynamic arena where the sporting spirit meets the wild wonders of nature, Zoolympix invites both kids and the young at heart to visit the Singapore Zoo and River Wonders for a spectrum of fun and interactive activities inspired by the amazing natural abilities of wildlife.

Put your strength to the test by pulling ropes to hoist crates of different weights (an activity inspired by the impressive weightlifting abilities of elephants, which can effortlessly carry around 315kg with their trunks alone), find out how much power you can generate through cycling and compare your output to that of electric eels, which can release electric charges of up to 650 volts, and more.

Grab a Zoolympix challenge booklet to go along with your adventure, and learn fascinating animal facts as you play. You can also redeem limited-edition Singapore Zoo or River Wonders pins for completing the activities in either park, including a special Zoolympix medal pin for conquering both parks' activities.

You can also look forward to other activities such as animal encounters, DIY craft activities and workshops, face painting sessions, and much more.

In addition, from May 25 to June 23, you can enjoy a 2-Park Zoolympix Bundle, with up to 36 per cent off admission to Singapore Zoo and River Wonders. Do note that you'll need to sign up for a free WildPass to qualify for this promotion.

May 25 to 25 Aug 25, 2024.

5. Night Safari's 30th Anniversary

Celebrate 30 marvellously mysterious years at Night Safari with the park's 30th anniversary bash.

You're invited to embark on a magical adventure through time as you explore Night Safari's journey and evolution via a specially curated display featuring stories and photographs contributed by both park guests as well as staff members.

You can also complete challenges on digital safari trails to redeem one of four commemorative pins featuring the park's creatures of the night (available on a first-come first-serve basis, while stocks last), get up close and personal with the parks' animal ambassadors for photo-taking sessions, be wowed by captivating fire performances, and much more.

Be sure to keep an eye out for exclusive NS30 activities and promotions throughout the birthday bash, including a local residents' exclusive 2-to-go admission promo from now till June 23 (admission only valid for May 24 to June 23, excluding June 16 and 17).

Simply visit the park as a pair to enjoy a discounted admission price of $30 per person. Do note that you'll need to sign up for a free WildPass to qualify for this promotion.

May 24 to Sept 8, 2024.

6. Sustainable Kids Market 2024

Head to Marina Square for the inaugural Sustainable Kids Market this weekend.

Jointly organised by Peace of Art and Marina Square, this market aims to unite both kids and the young at heart to empower less fortunate children through the transformative power of the arts.

You can look forward to a wide variety of activities, including the sale of sustainable goods, workshops focused on sustainability, art exhibits, auctions, and live performances.

One highlight of the market is the KIDSforKIDS initiative, where around 25 sustainable goods booths will be set up and managed by children, with the help of their parents.

All profits generated from the Sustainable Kids Market will be channelled directly to aid children living in Singapore's public rental flats. The funds will enhance educational, enrichment, and mentorship programs spearheaded by Young Hearts of the Singapore Red Cross to combat intergenerational poverty.

May 25 to 26, 2024.

7. Garden Vibes

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5fxHWup6V1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Head down to myVillage at Serangoon Garden this weekend for Singapore's first-ever Farmer's Market and Wellness Festival, Garden Vibes.

Jointly organised by myVillage and Little Farms, Garden Vibes invites you to elevate your senses and nourish your mind, body and soul with an immersive experience filled with fresh produce from over 20 acclaimed producers and farmers worldwide, international delicacies to provide a feast for your taste buds, rejuvenating wellness activities like yoga sessions and Muay Thai tryouts, live music and entertainment, and much more.

May 25 to 26, 2024.

8. Ocean Fest 2024: Righting the Future

Discover Singapore's vibrant marine biodiversity and learn how you can help to correct the course of our ocean's future for the better at S.E.A. Aquarium's Ocean Fest 2024.

You're invited to marvel at a mesmerising underwater photography gallery by global award-winning photographer Toh Xing Jie that reveals the hidden treasures of Singapore's aquatic realm, try your hand at an innovative cardboard "arcade game" made from repurposed trash, attend insightful talks by researchers where you'll learn fascinating facts about marine life, and much more.

Till July 19, 2024.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.