What to do this weekend (Nov 11 to 13)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Waterfront Carnival at PAssion Wave @ Marina Bay

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CkNop1DMr7H/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Time to bring the fam out for a fun-filled day at Waterfront Carnival at PAssion Wave @ Marina Bay!

Expect a variety of water and waterfront activities - think: laser air pistol, archery, kayaking, kin-ball, and more!

Psst... there's even a food stall and door gift (one redemption per pax) waiting for you that includes candy floss, so get your tickets now!

Nov 13, 2022 (10am to 3pm), find out more here.

2. Puppet Origin Stories @ One-Two-Six

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CiequOVJ2UJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

What's the significance of One-Two-Six?

Well, 126 Cairnhill Arts Centre is home to The Finger Players, aka one of Singapore's leading theatre companies that fuses the art of puppetry with other art disciplines.

And for their new triple bill performance - Puppet Origin Stories @ One-Two-Six - expect puppetry-led works by Becca D'Bus, Hairi Cromo, and Tan Wei Ting as part of a night of site-responsive performances, an exhibition of the company's history, and an Easter-egg-hunting-esque/lucky draw-esque... thing.

Till Nov 13, 2022, find out more here.

3. YouTube Fanfest 2022

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CkaiSg5j__T/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Imagine meeting your social media idols irl... well, you can, at YouTube Fanfest 2022!

The event is set to return to the 'live' stage this month to celebrate its 10th year, with an offline show in Singapore held at Marina Bay Sands that will be livestreamed globally on Nov 11.

You'll be dazzled by a red carpet opening, a chance to get up close with your favourite artists as they do 'live' interviews, and more!

No fear lah - if you don't have a ticket, you can catch it all 'live' on the YouTube Fanfest channel.

Nov 11, 2022, find out more here.

4. A Singaporean in Paris

No ah, this isn't a Netflix spin-off of Emily in Paris (far from it!).

Rather, this musical comedy is directed by Hossan Leong, and revolves around the experience of a Singaporean artist who travels to Paris to pursue his life-long dream of performing in a cabaret in the 'new normal'.

Through interviews with Singaporeans who have lived recently or are still living in Paris, the show portrays all the intricacies and quirks of day-to-day Parisian life - from a uniquely Singaporean POV!

Till Nov 13, 2022, find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.