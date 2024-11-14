What to do this weekend (Nov 15 to 17)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. The Wizard of Oz

Catch Wild Rice's annual Christmas pantomime from now till end December. This year, you can look forward to a reimagining of the beloved children's book, The Wizard of Oz.

If there's one place in Singapore where freaky things can happen, it's Yishun. That's how Dorothy finds herself swept up by a cyclone one day and transported to the magical land of Oz, where the Munchkins live the high life in the East and the Winkies toil and labour in the West under the tyrannical rule of the Wicked Witch.

To find her way back, Dorothy needs to seek an audience with the mysterious Wizard of Oz. Along the way, she gets help from a Hokkien-speaking Scarecrow, a Tin Man with a big axe and an even bigger vocabulary, and a sensitive, crochet-loving Lion.

But what dangers lie ahead in this strange world that sometimes reminds Dorothy so much of Singapore? And will brains, heart and courage be enough to get her home?

With a story by award-winning playwright Alfian Sa'at, this cheerful musical serves up an adventure full of heart, humour, and home truths that will delight both kids and the young at heart.

Till Dec 21 2024

2. Sustainable Christmas Market

Get a headstart on your Christmas shopping with the return of the Sustainable Christmas Market, taking place this weekend at South Beach.

You're invited to discover over 150 eco-conscious vendors selling delicious treats, unique gifts and handmade crafts, and also support young entrepreuners at 50 KIDSForKIDS booths.

In addition, you can catch live performances by local talents (including a special appearance by the Dim Sum Dollies), enjoy fun activities like a bouncy castle and a dunk tank, and even take part in workshops ranging from cooking to wreath-making and upcycled art, and much more.

Nov 16 to 17 2024

3. Sentosa GrillFest

Sink your teeth into mouthwatering delights at the 7th edition of Sentosa GrillFest.

Taking place across four weekends at Siloso Beach, this outdoor food festival boasts 4 equally delicious zones: One for Fan favourites from previous GrillFest editions, one for international cuisine, a Dessert Hut, and Brew Island, where you can quench your thirst with a range of brews and beverages that complement every bite.

Till Dec 8 2024

4. Kiztopia x Cineleisure: A Jolly Jingle Journey

Celebrate the holiday season with a new Kiztopia pop-up at Cineleisure.

Experience winter magic as the urban mall transforms into a holiday playground with Tiger's Merry Travels, a Christmas-themed bouncy castle with a reindeer entrance, giant slides, and festive obstacle courses.

Till Dec 29 2024

5. vOilah! French Film Festival 2024

vOilah! French Film Festival returns from now till Nov 30 for its 40th edition.

Presented by the Embassy of France in Singapore, in collaboration with local distributors and partners, this year's film line-up is a time capsule capturing the evolution of French storytelling over the past 40 years.

You can look forward to 36 films spanning a gamut of genres from dramas to musicals, animated films, comedies, thrillers, romance films, biopics and more.

Till Nov 30 2024

6. Club Med x TRIFECTA: Ski in the City Snow Village

Want to experience winter in Singapore?

No, we're not talking about Snow City: Club Med and TRIFECTA Singapore are teaming up for a one-day pop-up event that brings the exhilaration of the mountains and the charm of a winter escape to Singapore.

This Saturday, TRIFECTA Singapore transforms into an Alpine escape that boasts an immersive après-ski ambiance.

You can expect mountain-themed food and drinks at a cosy Christmas marketplace, a stunning ski lift photo spot, live DJ sets, and even a Winter Wonderland for kids with a giant inflatable snow globe, gingerbread decorating sessions, winter-themed face painting, and discounted snowboarding and skiing intro classes.

While the event is free and walk-ins are welcome, do note that some programmes are paid activities.

Nov 16 2024, 12pm to 10pm

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.