Support local: New Bahru kicks off festive season with Merry Market, includes workshops and pop-ups

We're only halfway through November but it's already beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

Apart from Christmas Wonderland's imminent return, we'll have another yuletide fair to enjoy in the form of New Bahru's Extra Curious Activities: Merry Market.

So why not do your Christmas shopping and support local brands while you're at it?

New Bahru, the lifestyle destination in River Valley housing various homegrown businesses, is set to debut this festive fair from Dec 6 to 8.

In line with New Bahru's hope to band Singapore's creative community together, visitors can find more than 30 local brands at the market spanning fashion, food and beverage (F&B), and home goods, among others.

New Bahru encourages visitors of the fair to get curious, try new things and discover new labels.

If you're on the lookout for trendy fashion and lifestyle products, brands like Ginlee and A Kind Ooof might be of interest.

Or if you're looking to spruce up your home this holiday season, you can check out Indoor Outdoor, Kra Sanctuary and Plook Plook.

The fair will also house some notable F&B brands, such as bakery Kobashi, speciality sandwich cafe Hello Arigato and chocolate shop Mr Bucket Chocolaterie.

Apart from food and shopping, workshops are available throughout the three-day fair, such as a champagne tasting session and a coffee cocktail workshop.

Do register ahead of time, and you can head to New Bahru's official website for the full workshop schedule.

The nearest MRT station to New Bahru is Fort Canning on the Downtown Line.

But if you're looking to take a Grab ride to the location, you can get $5 off with the promo code: Newbahru.

Note that it is valid from Dec 6 to 31, from 10am to 8pm, and at limited quantities.

Not your typical mall

New Bahru is a relatively new addition to the local arts and lifestyle scene.

In fact, the compound was previously Nan Chiau High School and having been refurbished, it is now home to more than 50 local businesses.

In June, tenants started moving in, and the lifestyle cluster celebrated its official opening in September.

Address:46 & 58 Kim Yam Rd, New Bahru, Singapore 239351

Opening hours: Friday from 12pm to 8pm; Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 7pm

[[nid:690221]]

amierul@asiaone.com