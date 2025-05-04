No victory parade: Chan Chun Sing emphasises commitment to residents after PAP’s strongest win in Tanjong Pagar GRC

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing has reiterated residents remain the key focus for his Tanjong Pagar GRC team, following the People's Action Party's (PAP) win in the constituency during the 2025 general election.

The PAP clinched Tanjong Pagar GRC with 81.03 per cent of votes over the People's Alliance for Reform (PAR), making this the ruling party's biggest electoral win since the scheme was introduced in 1988.

At the 2020 general election, PAP also won Tanjong Pagar GRC, securing 63.1 per cent of the vote against the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

Speaking to reporters at Holland Drive Market & Food Centre on Sunday (May 4), Chan said: "Our tagline has always been: if you take care of the residents, the residents will take care of the results."

When asked about the lack of a rally from Tanjong Pagar GRC candidates during the campaign period, the Education Minister pointed out to their ground efforts, saying: "All my team members spend our time engaging with residents at a personal level."

Despite the historical nature of this win, Chan played down the significance of the victory stressing that the team's priority remains unchanged.

"This morning, we are not going to have a victory parade," he said, adding that his teammates will instead head out to the various markets in the area to thank residents for their support.

He added: "It's only by constantly walking the ground, listening to our residents, understanding their needs that we can continue to take care of them well."

After the media interview, Chan took a walk through the food centre where he was met with warm smiles and congratulatory handshakes from residents and stallholders.

Moving forward, Chan said that the team's strategy will stay consistent.

However, he did note that an immediate task is the reconfiguration of their town council.

The new town council will be chaired by Melvin Yong from Radin Mas SMC, assisted by Eric Chua from Queenstown SMC and Rachel Ong from Tanjong Pagar GRC.

