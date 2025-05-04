Car crashes into wall at Anderson Secondary School on Polling Day, 76-year-old unconscious driver hospitalised

A 76-year-old man was taken to hospital unconscious after his car crashed into a wall at Anderson Secondary School on Polling Day (May 3).

A video of the incident was uploaded on Facebook page SGRV later that evening.

It showed a man in a black top entering the driver's seat of a stationary Byd Atto 3 before the vehicle suddenly accelerated.

The car surged forward with the driver's door still open, eventually crashing into a wall.

It seemed like he may have stepped on the accelerator instead of the brakes.

The police said they were alerted to the incident at roughly 3.25pm. Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, 76, was taking over the car from his daughter when it suddenly moved forward and crashed into the wall.

Police added that investigations are ongoing, and they do not suspect foul play.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident at about 3.30pm, and that the man was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

SCDF added that three individuals were assessed for minor injuries, but declined to be sent to the hospital.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Elections Department Singapore for more information.

amierul@asiaone.com