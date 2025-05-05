'Extremely touched': Passenger praises PHV driver for providing free treats and well-wishes during ride

Most private-hire vehicle (PHV) rides are uneventful as they are just meant to transport us from one place to another.

However, one particular ride stood out for offering free treats and well-wishes to its passengers.

In a post uploaded to Xiaohongshu recently, one passenger shared her memorable experience during the unique ride, where items such as tissue paper, snacks, bottled water, and a handheld fan were provided.

Photos in the post also showed potted plants placed in the car, adding a warm and cosy touch.

According to the female passenger, the driver was very kind, offering emotional support and even giving her his blessings at the end of the ride, which left her "extremely touched".

Some netizens expressed their admiration for the driver, while others added that simply getting into the car seemed to lift people's moods.

One user also recognised the familiar setup and shared that her daughter had enjoyed the ride previously, while another asked if the driver could be reserved for future trips.

The post has since garnered over 700 likes.

