WP chief Pritam Singh to continue as Leader of the Opposition, confirms PM Wong

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has announced that Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh will continue as Leader of the Opposition.

In a Facebook post on Monday (May 5), PM Wong acknowledged WP's strong performance in the recent election, stating: "The Workers' Party fielded a strong slate of candidates and put up a tough fight in this election."

He shared that the party has consolidated and increased its presence in Parliament with 10 elected seats and two additional Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) seats.

"I look forward to the contributions of the Workers' Party members in Parliament," said PM Wong who also mentioned that he had spoken to Singh, who was first appointed Leader of the Opposition after the 2020 General Election.

The two NCMPs are likely to be WP's Andre Low who narrowly lost the Jalan Kayu SMC seat to PAP's Ng Chee Meng, and one member of the WP's Tampines GRC team which also lost to the PAP.

The WP was also unable to gain additional seats in this election, losing 26 of them across five GRCs and three SMCs.

Singh had previously remarked that the party's vote share at 50.04 per cent—0.45 percentage points lower than in 2020 was "incredibly negligible," when compared to the "nationwide swing in favour of the PAP".

The WP successfully retained 10 seats across its traditional strongholds of Aljunied GRC, Hougang SMC, and Sengkang GRC.

Singh also revealed in a Facebook post that he would resume the Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS) on May 6 for the Eunos division of Aljunied GRC.

These sessions will be held every Monday from 7.30pm to 9.30 pm.

He also shared the names of the MPs serving each division within Aljunied GRC. They are: Fadli Fawzi (Kaki Bukit), Kenneth Tiong (Serangoon), Gerald Giam (Bedok Reservoir-Punggol) and Sylvia Lim (Paya Lebar).

