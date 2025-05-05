Daily roundup: Woman flamed by netizens for secretly recording voting process on Polling Day — and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. Woman flamed by netizens for secretly recording voting process on Polling Day

Casting your vote during the General Election is meant to be a private affair, but one woman decided to document her experience... » READ MORE

2. Car crashes into wall at Anderson Sec on Polling Day, 76-year-old unconscious driver hospitalised

A 76-year-old man was taken to hospital unconscious after his car crashed into a wall at Anderson Secondary School on Polling Day (May 3).

A video of the incident was uploaded on Facebook page SGRV later that evening... » READ MORE

3. 'I'm here to serve': DPM Gan celebrates victory with PAP team in Punggol

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong celebrated the People's Action Party's (PAP) win in Punggol GRC and reassured residents of his readiness to serve as their new MP on Sunday (May 4) afternoon... » READ MORE

4. GE2025: PSP’s poor showing shows party needs to rethink branding, policy proposals, say analysts

The opposition PSP’s poor showing in the 2025 General Election signals the need for the party to brand itself beyond its founder as well as reflect on its policies’ resonance with voters, said political observers... » READ MORE

editor@asiaone.com