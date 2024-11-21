What to do this weekend (Nov 22 to 24)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Harry Potter: Visions of Magic

The much-anticipated Harry Potter: Visions of Magic finally opens at Resorts World Sentosa tomorrow.

This magical pop-up invites you to step into the Wizarding World and explore 10 immersive environments, each filled with stunning multimedia installations, responsive video content, and original soundscapes.

From the grandeur of the Ministry of Magic to the captivating wonders of Newt's Menagerie, this enchanting journey is sure to take your breath away.

You can also experience using a wand to conjure magic, explore two new rooms — The Chamber of Secrets and The Trap Door — debuting in Singapore, and even snag exclusive bespoke gifts and apparel at the gift shop. Don't forget to quench your thirst with the iconic Beerbutter at the end of your visit!

From 22 November 2024

2. Boutique Fairs Singapore: The Gifting Edition 2024

Get a headstart on your Christmas shopping with the return of Boutique Fairs Singapore: The Gifting Edition.

Taking place over 3 days at the F1 Pit Building, this pop-up market features a curated collection of over 300 design-forward brands and exclusive launches, with products ranging from clothing and apparel to festive treats, home decor, and much more.

You can also attend wellness workshops, try your hand at DIY upcycling classes, and even attend storytelling sessions with your kids.

22 to 24 November 2024

3. Hasbro Game Carnival @ VivoCity

Immerse yourself in a world of fun with larger-than-life games and activities at VivoCity's Hasbro Game Carnival.

Your kids can explore 9 exciting game stations based on Hasbro brands, such as Nerf obstacle course with targets, a Connect 4 ring toss station, a giant version of Hungry Hungry Hippos, a massive bouncy castle inspired by My Little Pony's Canterlot Castle, and more.

All game stations require credits to play, which can be purchased via Trip.com.

Till 25 December 2024

4. Twinkle & Treats — A Sweet Christmas @ Plaza Singapura

Got a sweet tooth? Good news: Plaza Singapura is teaming up with Museum of Ice Cream Singapore for a delicious pop-up this holiday season.

You can look forward to a pink-themed light show, Singapore's largest ice cream-inspired igloo, indulgent ice cream delights, festive workshops, and much more.

22 November to 25 December 2024

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.