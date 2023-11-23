What to do this weekend (Nov 24 to 26)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Jumptopia Playful Wonders

Step into the enchanting world of Jumptopia Playful Wonders at Marina Bay Sands this weekend. Here, you'll encounter two distinct zones, each offering its own unique experience.

The first zone, open to the public free of charge, boasts thrilling Kiddy Go-Carts (additional fees apply), a delectable array of food and beverages, entertaining claw machines, and a treasure trove of merchandise for your Christmas shopping.

In the ticketed zone, prepare to be dazzled by an array of unique and colorful giant inflatables, including some whimsically artsy creations and others that are mechanical marvels with automated features.

Nov 25, 2023 to Jan 7, 2024. Find out more here

2. Poinsettia Wishes

Gardens by the Bay’s signature year-end yuletide display, Poinsettia Wishes — A Nordic Christmas Adventure, is back to bring you on a voyage to a Viking-inspired wintry wonderland.

Upon stepping into the Flower Dome, you'll be greeted by Vikings in the form of cute and cuddly Nordic Nisses (little creatures that look like a hybrid between a garden gnome and Santa Claus) decked out in traditional Viking garb.

Look out for these adorable miniature warriors in a landscape inspired by the dreamy fishing villages found along the coastlines of Nordic countries, best known for their rorbuer — picturesque red and white fishermen’s cabins that are iconic of the region’s nautical history.

Surrounded by enchanting Christmas fir trees, the floral display features over 20 varieties of poinsettias, including unconventional ones with coloured bracts that are bright yellow, have a plum tint, or rounded, resembling mouse ears.

Nov 24, 2023 to Jan 1, 2024. Find out more here

3. Mars: The Red Mirror

Take a trip to our nearest neighbouring planet with ArtScience Museum's latest exhibition, Mars: The Red Mirror.

This exhibition explores humanity's fascination with and connection to Mars across 12,000 years of art, history and science through rare scientific manuscripts that have shaped modern astronomy, contemporary artworks that propose Mars as ‘Planet B’, an authentic Martian meteorite and much, much more.

Nov 25, 2023 to April 7, 2024. Find out more here

4. Secret Wild-erland

Uncover the secrets of the night and the Amazon through an all-new phygital experience at Night Safari and River Wonders.

Begin your day by plunging into the depths of the Amazon Flooded Forest to discover hidden secrets of its inhabitants. Then, enjoy a mystical projection show amidst the manatees and learn how you can play your part to tackle pollution at an interactive zone.

The magic continues at Night Safari with a multi-sensory journey into the dark. Step into the "Big Book" at East Lodge and watch the secrets of the night unfold before you. You can end off your journey by venturing into the Tipi Tent for an all-new dining experience at the Mystical Bar.

Nov 24, 2023 to March 17, 2024. Find out more here

5. Invitation to Paradise

Bird Paradise's soft launch was a few months back, but it finally had its official grand opening just last week (Nov 15). As part of the opening festivities, you're invited to visit your feathered friends and take part in a variety of activities around the park.

You can collect complimentary postcards, get your hands on exclusive Bird Paradise commemorative stamps, explore the park with a Secrets of Paradise trail, go glamping with penguins, and take part in a variety of workshops, from photography workshops to DIY crafting, kombucha making and more.

In addition, from now till Dec 17, local residents enjoy two-to-go tickets at 30 per cent off for Bird Paradise admission. All you need is a free WildPass membership.

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.