What to do this weekend (Nov 25 to 27)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Playfiesta SG

Kick off the holiday season with the inaugural Playfiesta SG, a 10-day futuristic and festive family fiesta taking place at the heart of Orchard Road.

This lively festival boasts a thrilling line-up of programmes and activities, including daily non-stop live performances featuring local A-list musicians, comedians and DJs, free fitness sessions to get your blood pumping, tons of local delicacies to feast on, and even an immersive mixed reality game that will take you on a futuristic adventure through eight imaginative game worlds.

Nov 25 to Dec 4, 2022, find out more here.

2. Phoon Huat 75th Anniversary Carnival

Local food supplier Phoon Huat is celebrating its 75th anniversary this weekend with a one-day carnival at Northshore Plaza filled with games, family-friendly activities and, of course, lots of food.

You can look forward to tasty storewide discounts on RedMan and Phoon Huat products, complimentary treats like tutu kueh, churros, pizzas, soft serve ice cream, and low GI bubble tea from the carnival's food kiosks, engaging food demonstrations by Phoon Huat chefs, craft stations for your kids, lucky draws, and much more.

12 to 7pm, Nov 26, 2022, find out more here.

3. Jumptopia Festive Village

After the overwhelming success of last year's Jumptopia Festive Village, the holiday pop-up is back for its second edition with another bouncy castle wonderland.

Spanning over a 45,000 square feet hall space, the pop-up offers a curated selection of activities for the whole family, such as seven bouncy zones comprising 10 specially-designed giant inflatables with a height of up to nine-metres tall, lively stage performances, a 'snow' play area for winter fun, game stations, and even a festive Christmas Market.

Till Jan 3, 2023, find out more here.

4. The Gifting Edition 2022

Get a headstart on your holiday shopping with The Gifting Edition 2022, a three-day event that brings together over 240 design-forward and independent Singapore-based boutique brands offering a wide variety of retail goods including fashion, accessories, beauty products, F&B goodies, lifestyle products, toys, home decor, and more.

Be sure to also check out 'the Circle', a dedicated workshop space where you can unleash your creative juices and craft customised gifts for your loved ones.

Nov 25 to 27, 2022.

ALSO READ: These spots are now way more accessible, thanks to the new TEL3 MRT stations

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.