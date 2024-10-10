What to do this weekend (Oct 11 to 13)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Dear Evan Hansen

Catch the final show of Pangdemonium's 2024 season from Oct 11 to Nov 10.

Every day for Evan Hansen is filled with stress, anxiety and loneliness: He's been nursing a secret love for the unattainable Zoe Murphy, life with his single mother is a misery-go-round, and his school life a freakshow, with Evan himself as the invisible boy... until the fateful day he has a strange encounter with another misfit, and an out-of-control sequence of events transforms life for Evan – and everyone else – forever.

From Oct 11 to Nov 10.

2. Space Explorers: THE INFINITE

Step into the awe-inspiring world of Space Explorers: THE INFINITE, the world's largest immersive space exploration experience.

Inspired by Nasa missions, this thrilling adventure uses the transformative power of immersive VR to transport you 400 kilometres above Earth into the International Space Station, allowing you to experience the essence of space exploration without ever leaving the ground.

From exclusive encounters with astronauts to breathtaking views of the Earth and more, this award-winning experience promises to be an emotional odyssey that deepens your connection to the universe and your place within it.

From Oct 12, 2024.

3. Japan Rail Fair

The 5th edition of the Japan Rail Fair returns this weekend.

Held in commemoration of Japan's Railway Day, this 3-day festival takes place at Urban Park at Guoco Tower.

You can look forward to various booths offering a vibrant showcase of Japanese culture, food and travel, lively stage performances, exclusive deals and prizes to be won, and much more.

Oct 11 to Oct 13, 2024.

4. Green Bazaar

The Great Green Run is taking place this weekend, and with it comes the Green Bazaar.

Taking place across two days at Marina Barrage, the pop-up market boasts over 50 sustainable vendors and food stalls with a variety of retail goodies, from flavourful F&B bites to handmade products crafted with eco-friendly materials, beauty items featuring sustainable packaging, locally made pet food from fresh produce, and more.

Oct 12 to Oct 13, 2024.

