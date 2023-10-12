What to do this weekend (Oct 13 to 15)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Bon Voyage, Le Le!

All good things must come to an end. Sadly, this includes our beloved not-so-little panda Le Le's time in Singapore. Le Le will be returning to China in December, and River Wonders has organised a series of festivities to send him off in style.

Take a trip down memory lane with photo points of Le Le's growth milestones, write farewell fanmail to Le Le (and stand a chance to win Le Le merchandise!), and more.

The best part? There's a 40 per cent discount on the "one adult, one child" admission bundle all month.

Date: Till Oct 31, 2023

Find out more here

2. The Japan Rail Fair 2023

The Japan Rail Cafe's annual Japan Rail Fair is back for its fourth edition this weekend.

Hosted at Urban Park, Guoco Tower, the fair features 23 booths spotlighting all things Japan, from various rail-themed programmes to tasty food and drinks brought to you from various regions of Japan.

You can also look forward to a series of free family-friendly performances and activities to keep you entertained throughout the fair.

Date: Dec 13 to 15, 2023

Find out more here

3. The Conscious Festival

The seventh edition of The Conscious Festival is here. Styling itself as an urban and experiential festival with a focus on climate and sustainability, the festival invites you to embark upon a journey of discovery into a zero-waste future.

You can look forward to talks, panels, experiential workshops, immersive art installations, live bands, DJ sets, and even a marketplace with 50 conscious brands and retailers.

Date: Oct 14 to 15, 2023

Find out more here

4. Gateway to Hell: Reliving the Gruesome 60s

Orchardgateway, in collaboration with creative brand The Blue Pocket, is hosting its first-ever Halloween celebration. You're invited to step into a unique, 1960s-themed haunted house in a bid to stop a demonic schoolgirl from wreaking havoc in our world.

The journey begins at the mysterious mama shop that has materialised at the main entrance of orchardgateway. Clues will lead you to the Lift Lobby A at Level 2 of the mall, where you'll have nothing but an empty bottle to capture the spirit in - everything else that ensues remains shrouded in mystery.

With six curated zones, a photo booth and a Virtual Reality room, this haunted house installation at Orchardgateway will bring you up close and personal with familiar yet unsettling characters of the era in fantastically detailed settings as you venture forth to stop the evil spirit. Is your heart prepared for this eerie scare maze?

Date: Oct 14 to 31, 2023

Find out more here

5. OktoBEERfest

If you haven't been to Paya Lebar Quarter recently, this is the last weekend to enjoy the OktoBEERfest celebrations.

Eat, drink and dance to your heart's content with delectable beer, tantalising gourmet bites showcasing the best of Bavarian culture and cuisine, catchy tunes by local performers, "larger-than-life" party games like life-sized beer pong, and more.

Date: Till Oct 15, 2023

Find out more here

6. Worldwide Wellington Month @ Marina Bay Sands

Celebrate Beef Wellington Month this October at Gordon Ramsay's Singapore outpost Bread Street Kitchen & Bar.

Feast on The Wellington Experience ($98++ per pax) and enjoy the debut of black cod wellington, which pays homage to Singapore's rich fishing heritage, and the return of the decadent and exclusive chocolate wellington (top up of $32++), a divine masterpiece boasting an indulgent dark chocolate core carefully encased in a glazed, flaky pastry.

Date: Till Oct 31, 2023

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.