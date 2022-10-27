What to do this weekend (Oct 28 to 30)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Cloud Forest featuring Avatar: The Experience

Be wowed by an immersive walkthrough experience where you'll explore Pandora, the gorgeous setting of James Cameron's Avatar.

Set at Cloud Forest with its iconic vision of waterfalls, spiraling walkways and a unique architectural glass greenhouse, Avatar: The Experience invites you to connect with the alien world of Pandora, its bioluminescent environments, mystical creatures, flora, and the captivating culture of its indigenous people, the Na’vi.

From Oct 28, 2022

Find out more here or here

2. Hell’s Museum 1st Birthday Bash

Celebrate the 1st anniversary of Hell's Museum's opening with a fun-filled weekend of music, costumes and good scares.

Gear up to explore Hell's Museum at night with Midnight at Hell's Museum (not suitable for pregnant ladies or the faint of heart), groove away at a costume party with a special line-up of DJs, attend a special outdoor Candlelight Concert featuring spooky theme songs from films and TV shows like Stranger Things, The Addams Family, Beetlejuice, Psycho and Ghostbusters, and much more.

Oct 28 to 29, 2022

Find out more here

3. vOilah! France Singapore Festival

PHOTO: vOilah! France Singapore Festival

The annual vOilah! France Singapore Festival is back with a month-long schedule of programmes and activities to celebrate the friendship and strong partnership between France and Singapore.

Presented by the Embassy of France in Singapore, this year's festival is themed "Inspiration" and promises a thrilling line-up of experiences to spark inspiration and enlighten minds and souls.

ALSO READ: What to do this weekend (Oct 14 to 16)

You can look forward to exhibitions, concerts, multimedia installations, sports events, a massive French food market, and much more. In addition, the 38th French Film Festival returns as part of vOilah! this November with a riveting panorama of 30 films that capture the diversity of French cinema.

Till Nov 27, 2022

Find out more here

4. Hare & Tortoise

Take your kids to the theatre and catch this fun restaging of a classic Aesop's Fable. Staged by the Singapore Repertory Theatre, Hare & Tortoise presents a modern take on the tale of The Hare and The Tortoise by telling the story of speedy Harri and steady Tatta, frenemies who learn to find common ground and respect each other's different abilities to complete a race together.

Till Nov 20, 2022

Find out more here

5. Perspectives Film Festival 2022

Catch in-person screenings of seven innovative films at the 15th anniversary of Perspectives Film Festival, Singapore’s first and longest student-run film festival.

Themed "It's Time...", this year's festival delves into the cinematic notions of time from around the world through films of various genres, ranging from documentaries to dramas, sci-fi films and more.

Till Oct 30, 2022

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.