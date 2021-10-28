What to do this weekend (Oct 29 to 31) - stay safe!

Group sizes for dining and social gatherings in public spaces are capped at two.

For a full Covid-19 Phase Advisory during this "Stabilisation Phase of Transition to Covid-19 Resilience", click here.

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Minion pop-up cafe

If your kids are Minions fans, they're in for a treat: A new immersive Minion Cafe is in town from now till Jan 2, 2022.

As you enter the cafe, you'll be greeted by quirky decor in the form of Minion cardboard cutouts at the entrance, Minion-themed posters and wallpaper lining the walls of the cafe, and even a photo corner for your kids to snap pics with a life-sized Minion Bob figurine.

Naturally, the menu consists of Minion-themed dishes, from Minion-shaped buns and rice balls to themed pizzas and breakfast sets.

Expect plenty of yellow and, of course, bananas on the menu (Minion Banana Boat for dessert, anyone?).

While you're there, be sure to check out the pop-up merchandise store, where you can snag exclusive Minion cafe merchandise from Japan like "anime eyes" Minion plushies, Minion-themed Fitbit trackers and more.

3A River Valley Road, Merchant's Court, #01-01C to 01D, Block A Clarke Quay, Singapore 179020.

Till Jan 2, 2022.

Find out more here.

2. Official relaunch of Haw Par Villa & Hell's Museum grand opening

The gates of hell are opening this Halloween weekend as Haw Par Villa celebrates its official relaunch.

The one-of-a-kind theme park invites you to swing by this weekend for a host of exciting relaunch activities, from guided tours of Haw Par Villa to Chinese ink painting classes, tea appreciation sessions and Wu Tao dance workshops.

For added spookiness, the much-anticipated Hell's Museum expansion opens tomorrow.

As the only attraction in the world dedicated to exploring how we view and interpret death and the afterlife, the museum's immersive galleries feature specially commissioned videos that shed light on topics like rituals and ceremonies for the dead, curated displays that offer comparative insights on the commonalities of major religions and belief systems, and much more.

In addition, the macabre museum provides a deeper understanding of Haw Par Villa's infamous 10 Courts of Hell, delving into the philosophy and cultural meanings of the traditional Chinese Afterlife, along with the manner in which concepts behind the graphic representations of sins and punishments in the afterlife evolved across time, space and various civilisations.

Haw Par Villa Official Relaunch runs from Oct 29 to 31, 2021.

Hell's Museum opens on Oct 29, 2021.

Find out more here or here.

3. Singapore Brickfest 2021

Lego lovers unite: Singapore Brickfest is here!

Focusing on the dual themes "Memories" and "Imagine", this free exhibition on Level 4 of ION Gallery showcases a variety of amazing fan builds by local and international award-winning Adult Fans of LEGO.

Take a stroll down memory lane with the "Memories" series, which features builds that represent a nostalgic piece of the past, then look to the future with the "Imagine" pieces, which embrace the possibilities of what might lie ahead via futuristic elements in the builds.

You can also check out online building workshops run by local brick artist Jeffrey Kong and create your own brick art pieces.

Till Nov 14, 2021.

Find out more here or here.

4. D'Ultimate Xcape

If your kids are bored at home, why not check out D'Ultimate Xcape, a unique, family-friendly staycation experience at Downtown East?

Running till March 20, 2022, D'Ultimate Xcape boasts a roving container boutique hotel with 10 different thematic rooms, each of which is uniquely designed to provide a fresh staycation experience like no other.

Even if you don't want to spend the night there, you'll still want to pay a visit to Downtown East for the colourful selection of attractions and activities available during this period, from Uncle Ringo carnival rides and carnival games to experiential workshops featuring art, baking, pottery and even wine tasting, immersive, IG-worthy art installations, and even a giant Dino Inflatable Park, complete with 10m high inflatable water slide, for tons of bouncy fun.

Till March 20, 2022.

Find out more here.

5. Trashy Art 2021

Unleash your creative juices with Trashy Art 2021, a virtual eco-art contest that challenges you to create art from beach trash and recyclable materials.

Simply head down to one of Singapore's beaches, collect a bunch of trash, and transform said rubbish into a work of art.

Six winners will be chosen, and the winning artworks will be displayed at one of the six PAssion Wave outlets for a year.

Contest entry closes Nov 30, 2021, 11.59pm.

Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.