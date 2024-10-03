What to do this weekend (Oct 4 to 6)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Singapore Food Festival 2024

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAkxRWyuL5S/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Singapore Food Festival is back for its 31st edition this October.

Themed "A Celebration of Old and New", this year's festival boasts a tasty line-up of over 20 gastronomical events that offer a unique blend of heritage, contemporary and innovative themes.

Three signature events for the core of the festival's offerings.

"Future Food" is an immersive event that transports you to a dazzling, futuristic world where you'll get to experience what dishes by top culinary chefs could look like in 20 to 30 years.

"The Long Table" brings together three of Singapore's most celebrated chefs — Damian D'Silva, Marvas Ng, and Cheryl Koh — to curate a four-course menu that elevates tradition with their own signature flair.

And finally, "Food is Art" explores the symbiotic relationship between food and art through gorgeous installations ranging from exquisite chocolate masterpieces to interactive exhibits that reveal how ingredients, techniques, and flavours can inspire all kinds of artistic masterpieces.

In addition, you can look forward to other unique events taking place islandwide such as special dining experiences, barbecue parties, and even pop-up events where you can enjoy bite-sized samples and feast on goodies from food carts.

Till Oct 31, 2024.

2. The World of Studio Ghibli

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C9zFEpjSlh3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Singapore's first-ever Studio Ghibli exhibition opens at ArtScience Museum this weekend.

This large-scale exhibition invites you to step into a world of imagination and encounter some of your favourite characters from 11 films by the renowned Studio Ghibli.

Allow yourself to be spirited away into magical scenes from My Neighbour Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service, Howl's Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke and more.

Through theatrical sets, interactive art installations and other fun activities, you'll learn about the extraordinary characters and stories created by one of the world's leading animation studios.

Oct 4, 2024 to Feb 2, 2025.

3. Singapore River Festival 2024

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAIkzpSKM-g/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Experience the splendour of the 8th edition of Singapore River Festival, where the city comes alive with dazzling lights and colours.

This 10-day festival features a spectacular array of events and activities taking place along the Singapore River, from enchanting light shows on the iconic bridges to captivating music performances on the river cruise, fun-filled pet friendly events, engaging heritage games, mesmerising night walks and much more.

Oct 4 to 13, 2024.

4. District M 2024

Music festival District M returns to Marina Central this Friday and Saturday.

Taking place in conjunction with Singapore Design Week, this eclectic two-day festival encourages you to embrace the diversity of music as you vibe to tunes running a gamut of genres from acoustic to classical, pop, electronic, and jazz.

There will also be fun activities like digital painting, blackout poetry, a mass chess meet, life-sized chess, community moss framing, interactive workshops and more.

Oct 4 to 5, 2024.

5. Spooky Fun @SDC

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAk8_qhSeq_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Gear up for spooktacular excitement at Singapore Discovery Centre (SDC) this Halloween season.

Explore a hair-raising, self-guided Halloween adventure and decode the terrifying message at the end of the trail, then check out the Critter Crawlies drop-in craft activity, where you'll use recycled materials to create a haunting reminder to keep waste and mess at bay.

You can also snap your best spooky pics at the Creepy Captures photo spot, which offers spine-tingling backdrops and fun props. In addition, if you dress up in your best Halloween outfit, you stand a chance to spin a gashapon for a delightful trick-or-treat.

For more fun, head to SDC on Oct 12 for a special, one-night only celebration featuring free face painting for kids, unlimited spooky 4D XD Theatre rides, a Halloween Best Dressed contest, and the thrill of scare actors lurking in mini-scare areas throughout SDC.

Oct 4 to 13, 2024.

[[nid:703332]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.