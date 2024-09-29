Guide to Singapore Design Week 2024: Exploring installations across Bras Basah.Bugis, Orchard, Marina and New Bahru

Just like every year, Singapore Design Week (SDW) 2024 is shaping up to be the island's most immersive design celebration yet.

Running from 26 Sep to 6 Oct 2024, this year's festival theme, "People of Design," highlights how everyday individuals contribute to shaping our world through the power of design.

With over 80 events happening citywide, the focus this year spans four vibrant districts: Bras Basah.Bugis, Orchard, Marina, and the newly added New Bahru.

Let's take a closer look at what each precinct has to offer and the exhibits you simply can't miss.

Bras Basah.Bugis: Everyday Activities Reimagined

Bras Basah and Bugis, Singapore's art and heritage hubs, offer a thoughtful re-examination of how design touches the most mundane aspects of our lives.

Curated by Hans Tan, the People of Design Showcase Series features 10 interactive installations that challenge how we experience activities like READ, EAT, SHOP, HEAL, SLEEP, COMMUTE, PLANT, DISPLAY, MAKE, and DESIGN.

Some of our favourite highlights include:

PHOTO: AlvieAlive

READ: BOOK? (National Library Building): Explore the changing relationship between humans and books in an increasingly digital world.

This exhibition creatively reflects on how we read today and how the design of reading materials and spaces is adapting to new technologies.

Some questions you might find yourself reflecting on include What does it mean to read a book?; As physical books continue to matter less and less in our everyday, what are we losing?; Are we less aware of things, textures and space?; Do we become oblivious to light hues and tonalities? etc.

You'll find installations on level 1 (outdoors), and from level 7 to 10.

EAT: Transformative Seeds (National Design Centre): Delve into the future of food with this exhibit that focuses on culinary evolution.

It explores the journey of seeds from plant to plate, looking at how we might push the boundaries of what we eat in response to food sustainability challenges.

Expect a combination of art and science in this showcase of innovative food design.

SLEEP: Diving In (Naumi Hotel): Ever thought about how you sleep?

This VR sleepover experience is unlike any other.

It offers an in-depth look at the science and stories behind optimal sleep, combining technology and design to explore personal sleep habits and experiences.

MAKE: me(n)tal (NAFA Fashion Gallery): In the People of Design Showcase Series, MAKE challenges the way we see metal.

Local artists, designers, and metalsmiths from J.A.B.O.C (Just A Band of Creatives) join hands to elevate metal craftsmanship in unexpected ways.

This installation explores the versatility and artistry behind metal fabrication, presenting not only elegant furniture and spatial installations but also highlighting sustainable approaches to working with metal offcuts.

Beyond the installations, Friday Late at Bras Basah.Bugis (27 September 2024) will feature exclusive activities such as interactive AI workshops, food design performances, and a silent book auction.

We recommend the Metal Rose Workshop (8pm-10pm) hosted by Baremetalco. Participants can learn to craft their own metal rose from sheet metal, right down to hammering the petals for texture.

It's the perfect night to explore the district's design landscape while soaking in an energetic after-hours vibe.

Orchard: Nostalgia Meets Innovation

Orchard Road transforms into a creative playground with the Re-Route Festival, part of Singapore Design Week 2024.

Curated by PLUS Collaboratives, Re-Route: Orchard (RR) explores the theme "Be Here Now," highlighting the concept of adaptability.

From 26 Sep to 6 Oct, over 30 design collaborations and programmes invite visitors to rediscover Orchard's rich history while envisioning its future.

PHOTO: Singapore Design Week

Highlights include Nostalgia Play at Far East Plaza, a whimsical installation that pays tribute to the 80s and 90s, and Adaptations: Design in Motion at Cineleisure, which reimagines everyday objects into innovative designs.

Additional exhibitions feature modified kopitiam chairs at Chairs Reimagined in Centrepoint, showcasing the blend of tradition and contemporary social behaviours, and sustainable products at Re-think in Design Orchard.

The festival also showcases Rain-Ready fashion designs by Raffles Design Institute students, inspired by Orchard's history.

Anchored by the playful mascot Charrdo, symbolising Orchard's past and future, Re-Route: Orchard is a celebration of how design shapes our world.

Whether you're exploring hidden gems, attending an Art Market, heading down for a Film Screening or collecting stamps for a Charrdo keychain, this festival reimagines Orchard Road with a focus on community, adaptability, and innovation.

Marina: Bridging Tradition and Future

In the Marina Design District, curated by Nathan Yong, the theme Neufolk: Bridging Tradition and Future in Design highlights the fusion of tradition and modernity through sustainability and culture.

The Marina precinct will also host the District M after-party on 4 Oct 2024, with live performances, digital art showcases, and hands-on creative workshops, turning the district into a late-night design playground.

Neufolk – Reimagining Retail Experiences (Suntec) – by Aaah Studio x HaveFun Karaoke.

PHOTO: AlvieAlive

The Neufolk Design Pavilion at Millenia Walk is a design hub featuring interactive installations from partners like Arup, Ayer Ayer Project, and Bewilder, all focused on innovative and sustainable urban design.

On the other hand, in Marina Square and Suntec City, six local designers collaborate with brands like Kawata House of Socks and HaveFun Karaoke to reimagine retail experiences and create futuristic retail concepts with avant-garde logos and customer interactions, experimenting with the future of retail in Singapore.

Experience interactive kinetic energy exhibits with Kinetics Energy Play and Mooncycle Activations (South Beach Avenue and Linkbridge) that explore the balance between work, play, and sustainability, turning movement into a part of the creative process.

New Bahru: Hands-On Creativity in a New Design Hotspot

The fresh creative precinct, New Bahru, offers a mix of pop-up workshops and interactive exhibits, with a focus on lifestyle brands and hands-on design experiences.

If you're into making and creating, this is the district for you.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C_nNwReShIk/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again[/embed]

Singapore's beloved coffee tech brand, MORNING will be offering workshops where you can dive deep into coffee innovation.

Learn how design shapes the way we brew, consume, and appreciate coffee.

At Crafune, explore the art of leather crafting with this interactive session, where you'll get the chance to create your own leather goods and gain insight into how design influences everyday accessories.

If plants and interior design are your thing, soilboy's workshop will show you how to incorporate greenery into your living spaces using thoughtful, sustainable design.

Full lineup here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.