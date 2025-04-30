Chee Hong Tat hopes to follow in Ng Eng Hen's footsteps in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, wants to serve until he retires

Chee Hong Tat hopes to follow in Dr Ng Eng Hen's footsteps in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, where he wants to serve residents until he retires.

The Minister for Transport and incumbent MP for the GRC was speaking at the People's Action Party's (PAP) rally for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC on Wednesday (April 30).

Chee began his speech at Bishan Stadium by thanking Dr Ng, who served as MP in the Toa Payoh Central division from 2001 to 2025.

Dr Ng had also recently announced his retirement from politics.

"I am very grateful to Dr Ng for his mentorship since I joined politics 10 years ago in 2015," Chee said, adding that he was honoured to take over as the anchor minister for the GRC.

Chee added that like Dr Ng, he hopes to campaign with the future PAP team, attend their rally and give a speech in support of them.

Chee said the GRC saw improved accessibility and transport connectivity along with estate upgrades over the past five years.

He also spoke about the completion of the Toa Payoh Integrated Development by 2030, which will include a regional sports centre, polyclinic, public library and town park.

Chee drew cheers when he also said he would "help the residents of Bishan fight for a hawker centre".

He said that residents told him there were several hawker centres in Toa Payoh, but none in Bishan.

"I don't make empty promises. If I say I will do something, I will make sure I do it for you," he said.

Saktiandi Supaat, who has worked alongside Chee in the GRC since 2015, spoke about the infrastructure upgrades around the neighbourhood.

The 51-year-old said the MANGO portal he launched after the last election granted over $1.1 million in aid to residents.

Newcomer Cai Yinzhou, a social entrepreneur, said that he will champion for inter-generational projects for seniors to continue learning and greater support for caregivers from vulnerable families.

Elysa Chen, another new candidate, extended her gratitude to her predecessor Chong Kee Hiong, who stepped down after 10 years of service.

She also spoke about future estate upgrades and extending support to middle-income families.

In her speech, Marymount SMC's PAP candidate Gan Siow Huang noted the changes in Marymount SMC over the past five years, including new bus routes, food rescue programmes and TCM massages for residents.

The former army-general recalled receiving a bag of sweets and a bottle of medicated oil during the election campaign.

"Your kindness gives me the strength to keep fighting," she said. "Make every day a good day to be in Marymount."

'Trust needs to be earned': Ng Eng Hen

Also speaking at the rally was Dr Ng Eng Hen, who said that elections are "both complicated and simple" with every political party telling voters different things.

However, Dr Ng believed that each General Election boiled down to whom voters trust more.

"Trust is not built on promises," he said. "Trust needs to be earned, tried and tested through good times and bad times."

Dr Ng, who is also Defence Minister, then listed the PAP's contributions to Singapore the past 60 years, including the establishment of the Singapore Armed Forces and managing Covid-19.

He also expressed confidence in Chee, saying he "needs no introduction neither my endorsement".

"These proven MPs are MPs you can trust," he added.

Chee and his team will face the Singapore People's Party in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, where the PAP won with 67.23 per cent of the vote in 2020.

Gan will defend Marymount SMC against Jeffrey Khoo of the Progress Singapore Party. She secured the SMC with 55.04 per cent of votes in the previous election.

jengjee.hoon@asiaone.com