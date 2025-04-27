Zeekr X Flagship AWD review: More power and luxury with few compromises

When we first reviewed the Zeekr X Standard RWD last year, we found it to be a fairly interesting electric vehicle (EV) that offered a premium experience at great value.

But what if you wanted even more? Well, for an extra $15,000, there is the Zeekr X Flagship AWD, which adds on more power and luxury in broadly the same package. Is it worth the additional outlay though?

What do you get on the Zeekr X Flagship AWD?

Cosmetically, there's not much difference between the two. Both variants look pretty much the same, with the only visible exception being that the Flagship features 19-inch wheels over the Standard's 18-inch items.

Where the two cars differ are mainly in matters of drivetrain and features. As the name suggests, the Flagship comes with all-wheel-drive, courtesy of two electric motors, one at each axle.

This is in contrast with the single motor setup of the Standard, and when combined, the dual motors produce a total output of 422hp and 543Nm of torque. That's a significant bump from the Standard's figures of 268hp and 343Nm of torque.

As a result, the Flagship can go from 0-100km/h in a supercar-slaying 3.8 seconds. The car is undeniably quick when you put your foot down, and it can certainly take you by surprise if you're not expecting it, but it doesn't have the same sort of excitable buzz as its platform cousin, the Smart #1 Brabus, which shares the same powertrain.

Other than that, the Flagship drives somewhat similarly to the Standard. The suspension and chassis have been slightly tuned to compensate for the added weight of the extra motor, and it retains the same level of excellent refinement, well-sorted ride quality and stable handling as the lesser-powered variant.

Cool. What else do you get on the Flagship?

Many of the options on the less expensive model are standard here. These include ventilated front seats, interior ambient lighting, and the 13-speaker Yamaha premium sound system.

There are also features that are available exclusively on the Flagship model, such as a head-up display and something that Zeekr calls the Intelligent B-pillar, which shows you the battery's state of charge via an external display on the B-pillar. It is a little bit useful perhaps, but it's not likely to be something you notice often.

Other than that, the rest of the car is more or less the same. You still get the minimalist design with the large infotainment in the centre that controls everything, as well as the novel stuff like the in-car refrigerator, and the external speaker that plays animal sounds.

Should I go for the Flagship then?

Truth be told, the Standard model already offers plenty of car for the money. While it obviously doesn't quite have the level of performance as the dual motor Flagship, it's not like the Standard was lacking in that department anyway, as it is plenty quick in its own right.

Even with the added $15,000 premium, the Zeekr X Flagship AWD is still priced at a fairly reasonable $244,999 with COE (as of April 2025). That said, the additional power means you get charged more than double the road tax over the single motor variant, so that's something to consider in mind as well.

Taking all that into account, we reckon though that the Standard version should be more than enough for most people. But if you don't mind paying for speed, the Flagship makes for a fine choice for those who want a very fast Chinese EV that throws in a sizeable dose of luxury into the equation.

[[nid:706396]]

ben.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.