Watch: PM Lawrence Wong delivers May Day Rally speech

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver his first May Day Rally speech as Prime Minister on Thursday (May 1) at 10.15am.

He will be speaking to an audience of about 1,600 labour movement leaders, tripartite partners and guests at D'Marquee in Downtown East.

National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, who is also PAP's candidate for Jalan Kayu SMC, will deliver an opening address at the annual rally.

Members of the public can also watch the livestream on NTUC's YouTube channel.

