SFA warns of 4 products found to contain substances not allowed for use in food

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has advised consumers to avoid buying and consuming four food products that have been found to be adulterated with banned or medicinal substances not allowed in food.

The products are Loboose High End Super Candy from Germany, Premium Thundercat Super Candy from Russia, Lomie Peach Berries Blossom Fruity Tea from France and Urbanism Candy from Malaysia.

The agency said in a statement on Wednesday (April 30) that Loboose High End Super Candy and Premium Thundercat Super Candy have both been found to contain tadalafil, a prescription medicine used to treat erectile dysfunction and should only be given under medical supervision.

The two products have been marketed on local e-commerce platforms as candies with claims of male sexual enhancement effects, SFA said.

Inappropriate use of tadalafil can raise the risk of serious adverse effects such as heart attacks, stroke, headache, migraine, irregular heart rate and priapism, painful and exceedingly long erections, the agency stated.

"Tadalafil also pose serious risks to certain individuals, including those with heart-related problems. The substance can cause life-threatening low blood pressure for those on heart medication," said the SFA.

Lomie Peach Berries Blossom Fruity Tea and Urbansim Candy have also been found to contain sibutramine, a weight loss medication banned in Singapore since 2010. Urbansim Candy was also found to contain sennosides, which is used to relieve constipation, SFA noted.

Sibutramine, which is listed in the Poisons Act (1938), is a prescription-only weight loss medicine banned in Singapore since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke.

Other health consequences include heart problems, central nervous system disorders like psychosis and hallucinations and seizures.

Common side effects of sennosides include abdominal pain, spasms, diarrhoea and low potassium levels which can cause muscle weakness and cramps. Prolonged use may lead to lazy bowel and dehydration.

Lomie Peach Berries Blossom Fruity Tea and Urbansim Candy have been marketed as weight loss products with claims such as effective weight loss, appetite suppressant, detoxify, control of hunger, and acceleration of metabolism, the agency stated.

SFA also said that it has worked with e-commerce platforms to remove the listings of the products and issued warnings to respective sellers to stop selling the products with immediate effect.

Members of the public who wish to report the sale and supply of unsafe food products to SFA can do so at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback.

[[nid:713957]]

liv.hana.roberts@asiaone.com