RDU says campaign posters removed, repositioned or damaged; considering legal action

By now, you would probably have come across posters of the various political parties and their candidates around your neighbourhood.

But for Red Dot United (RDU), some of their posters have gone missing, while others were found hung upside down, placed in the wrong constituency or were damaged, said the party.

In a Facebook post on Monday (April 28), the party shared that some members of the public have sent them pictures of the posters placed wrongly, as well as photographs of people taking down their posters.

"We do not believe they are our volunteers, which means their actions are unauthorised and constitute a crime under Clause 16 of the Parliamentary Elections (Posters and Banners) Regulations," wrote RDU.

The clause states that any person who destroys, obliterates, defaces, alters or removes any poster or banner displayed shall be guilty of an offence.

The party added that they are following up on these incidents and are considering their legal options.

"We are in the middle of our campaign now, and cannot afford to be distracted with such actions by ill-meaning individuals," they wrote.

They also urged members of the public to help them take photos and videos of such acts, and to do so safely.

"Missing posters or not, our candidates and volunteers are not. We have been walking the grounds before Nomination Day ever since we contested in GE2020, and we are not going away," said the party.

RDU party member Liyana Dhamirah shared with CNA today (April 19) that the constituency that her team is contesting in, Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, has been hit by the same issue.

"Some of our posters are hung upside down… We do have photo evidence that it was rightly placed up, but surprisingly, the next day it become upside down,” she shared, adding that some posters had also been "broken".

The Elections Department alerted the party of the issue as well, she said.

"Given that opposition already have limited resources, please make it a healthy fair competition, and not to make it even more disadvantaged to us," she told reporters.

AsiaOne has reached out to RDU for more details.

During GE2020, a 62-year-old man was caught damaging an election poster belonging to the Progress Singapore Party.



The Singaporean man was subsequently placed under police investigation.

The offence carries a fine of up to $1,000 or imprisonment of up to 12 months, according to the police statement then.

[[nid:717249]]

melissateo@asiaone.com