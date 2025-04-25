Sora Ma responds to hate comments, including 1 accusing her of being 'happy' soon after husband's death

She was just giving a tour of her new home, but got a slew of hateful comments in return.

Malaysia-born local actress Sora Ma posted an Instagram Reel on April 22 captioned: "Welcome to our little sanctuary" where she showed her "cosy living room" and her late husband's "proudest display wall".

The 41-year-old also shared a glimpse of her trophy cabinet, and a giant revolving rack which could hold 50 pairs of shoes and had netizens asking Sora where to get it.

Her son Skye also made a surprise appearance during the video.

While many netizens were impressed by her new crib, some made critical comments that had Sora clapping back via Instagram Story.

One comment on what appears to be Facebook read: "You are so happy not long after your husband died", but Sora responded: "I also want to know, am I really happy? Or am I just trying to live my life well? Maybe I am just faking it until I make it one day."

Another comment also accused her of not feeling sad at all.

"I don't need your sympathy, so why should I show sadness in front of you?" Sora wrote. "It's better for me to heal and digest it alone than for everyone to go through the sadness together.

"When I can't cope anymore and I look for you, can you help me resolve my sadness?"

Sora was married in 2021 to a Singaporean businessman, but he died back in 2024 while she was pregnant with their son.

Another netizen took offence to Sora, a new Singapore citizen, seemingly bragging about her new home, writing: "You immigrated and bought a new home. There's nothing to show off. Can you be low-key?"

Sora responded, concurring with the hate message: "I don't think there's anything to show off. What's there to show off?"

Despite the few naysayers online, a majority of comments Sora received appear to be positive.

Some were impressed with her "beautiful house" with its "nice decor", while others gushed over how cute baby Skye was and welcomed her into the "Tampines gang" based on the location of her new home.

Not to mention the abundance of heart and laughing emojis Sora received in the comments.

