'Criticise first, copy later': Chee Soon Juan accuses PAP of adopting SDP's policy ideas

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan has upped the ante following Health Minister Ong Ye Kung's criticism of the party's policies, suggesting it is the People's Action Party's (PAP) "favourite playbook".

"Four words —criticise first, copy later," said Dr Chee at a rally in Sembawang on Wednesday (April 30).

"During elections, the PAP will slam the opposition for its alternative proposals, for our ideas.

"But after elections, it will adopt our ideas, but it won't give any credit."

Dr Chee, who is standing in the new Sembawang West SMC, cited several examples to prove his point.

The first was SDP's proposal on an unemployment insurance scheme which provide retrenched workers with financial assistance and support for re-employment.

"But in the 2016 Bukit Batok by-election, Mr Tharman, who was Deputy Prime Minister, accused the SDP of pushing for populist policies whose idea would be costly," said Dr Chee.

"Eight years later, Mr Lawrence Wong announced the PAP would implement such a scheme and called it SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme. Same thing, different name, that's all."

The second proposal that PAP adopted, Dr Chee said, was the progressive wage model in 2012 , adding that the then Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say had rejected in 2001.

He said: "And now in this election, Mr Ong is doing the same thing. He is criticising our policies.. asking us where the money is going to come from?

"He said our healthcare proposal sounds so easy and good, but its fake. Sounds familiar, doesn't it?"

On Monday (April 28), Ong highlighted two SDP manifesto policies — healthcare and housing — called them "mere populist calls" aimed at winning seats in Parliament.

SDP suggested the creation of healthcare clusters — the National Healthcare Group, the National University Health System, and Singhealth — has resulted in "significant" wastage and duplication, and asked for the system to be "abandoned".

Ong said that such a merger could result in administrative staff being retrenched.

He also questioned SDP's call for maternal and paediatric services to be largely free and funded by the government from taxes.

And he said that SDP's housing policy, which called for the removal of land costs from the prices of Build-to-Order and Sale of Balance flats, is similar to a proposal from another opposition party.

He also asked for SDP to "explain honestly" what it was suggesting and said its proposals show the opposition party does not know how public policies work.

In his speech at a field outside Sun Plaza, Dr Chee said: "So I may remind you of Mr Tharman… and Mr Lim Swee Say. First they criticise, then they copied.

"Mr Ong will tell you that the SDP's proposals are useless and the PAP's the best… and then he will adopt our ideas.

"The SDP has been able to get these policies implemented while we are not in Parliament. Just imagine what we can do if we have SDP MPs?"

The SDP is fielding 11 candidates in four constituencies this General Election — Bukit Panjang SMC, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Sembawang GRC and Sembawang West SMC.

Earlier, SDP chairman Paul Tambyah, who is contesting the Bukit Panjang SMC, used his speech to outline his vision for Singapore.

"A place where everyone can thrive and not just survive," he said, referring to his party's campaign motto.

Professor Tambyah shared other policy ideas from his party, including retrenchment insurance, support for seniors, and for the country's sports teams to be "world class".

"I know this sounds like an utopia, but it's all eminently achievable," he said.

Prof Tambyah urged voters to put SDP's candidates in Parliament to hold the Government accountable "if they fall short of our vision for Singapore".

"If we do well in the next five years, who knows? In GE2030 we could put up more candidates, and maybe in the future, you'd get us in the position to make some of these real changes," he said.

The other speakers at the rally included SDP's five-member slate for Sembawang GRC, consisting of the party's deputy head of policy James Gomez, 60, vice-chairman Bryan Lim, 49, treasurer Surayah Akbar, 42, and members Alfred Tan, 59 and Damanhuri Abas, 54.

