Secondary school student arrested for cutting teacher with penknife

A student from Bartley Secondary School was arrested for cutting a teacher with a penknife on Monday (April 28).

Speaking to The Straits Times, the school's principal Britta Seet said that the teacher was taken to the hospital and received outpatient treatment.

He was given medical leave and is recovering at home.

Seet said the student is assisting with police investigations and has not returned to school.

The school is in touch with the student and the student's parents, and providing support to the student and affected staff, she added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that it received a call for assistance at 10 Jalan Bunga Rampai — Bartley Secondary School's address — at 12.25pm on April 28.

One person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital for treatment.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and a student was arrested in relation to the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

AsiaOne has contacted the school for more details.

