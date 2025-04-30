GE2025: 11 rallies and closing Party Political Broadcasts on final day of campaigning

A record eleven rallies will be held on Thursday (May 1), the last day of campaigning.

The parties involved are the People's Action Party (PAP), Workers' Party (WP), Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), Progress Singapore Party (PSP), Red Dot United (RDU), People's Power Party (PPP) and independent candidate Jeremy Tan.

PAP will stage five evening rallies: one for Potong Pasir SMC at St. Andrew's Junior College, Serangoon Stadium for Aljunied GRC, Yusof Ishak Secondary School for Punggol GRC, North Vista Secondary School for Sengkang GRC and another at Temasek Junior College for Tampines GRC.

WP's rally will be held at Anderson Serangoon Junior College for Hougang SMC, while SDP's rally will take place at Evergreen Primary School for Sembawang West SMC.

PPP will hold its rally at the field beside Tampines Concourse Bus Interchange for Tampines GRC, RDU's rally will be at a field along Yishun Central, next to the Futsal Arena@Yishun, for Nee Soon GRC, and PSP will hold their rally for Pioneer SMC at Jurong West Stadium.

Tan will be holding his rally for Mountbatten SMC at the Home of Athletics in Kallang.

All rallies will run from 7pm to 10pm.

The second and final round of Party Political Broadcasts will also telecast on Mediacorp Channel 5 at 8pm and on CNA at 9pm.

Only the eight parties contesting at least six seats - PAP, WP, PSP, RDU, PPP, SDP, National Solidarity Party and People's Alliance for Reform - will speak.

Cooling-off Period is from May 2 till voting closes on May 3 at 8pm, during which all campaigning is prohibited.

Police advisory

Police said rally attendees are encouraged to take public transport as large crowds are expected at the rallies.

They should also prepare for traffic diversions, lane closures and slower traffic. The pick-up and drop-off points for ride-hailing services may be affected as a result.

Carparks in the vicinity of the rally sites are restricted to season-parking holders only. Vehicles found illegally parked or causing obstruction may be towed away.

Security checks may also be conducted in and around the election meeting sites.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore will prohibit the flying of unmanned aircraft and conduct of other aerial activities, such as kite-flying and hoisting of captive balloons, over all rally sites from 6pm to 11pm.

The police also banned the following list of items at the rallies:

Firearms/ Firearms/parts of firearms, including empty magazines and spent cartridges Live bullets or blanks Air pistol/rifle or parts Spear gun Explosive/blasting cap/dynamite/corrosive substance Fireworks/firecrackers Parang/machete Bearing scrappers Walking stick with dagger Antique pistol/gun Stun gun Baton/t-baton Night stick Signal flare and other flammable materials Handcuff Tear-gas spray/pepper spray Nanchaku Knuckle duster Crossbow Industrial acid Bulletproof vest Keychain in the shape of a bullet or gun Wooden/metal spear Lighter in gun, pistol, bullet, grenade shape Toy gun which resembles an actual gun Kirpan Any sharp or long objects, such as knives, that can be used as a weapon Glass bottles Laser pointers Unmanned aircraft Canned items including canned drinks

