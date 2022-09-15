What to do this weekend (Sept 16 to 18)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

Waves of Change Festival 2022

Celebrate the big blue sea with the annual Waves of Change Festival.

Hosted at the ArtScience Museum from now till October 9, this year's festival features a variety of ocean-related exhibitions created by ocean lovers, from illuminating underwater photography by Singapore's dive community to multimedia ocean art, captivating short stories by local writers, entertaining films and more.

Till Oct 9, 2022.

Find out more here.

Re-Route Festival 2022

Rediscover Little India through Re-Route Festival 2022 – a placemaking festival that invites you to experience an alternate storytelling of the Little India district.

Developed by Plus Collaboratives and supported by Singapore Tourism Board and DesignSingapore Council, this three-week long festival will immerse you in the lesser told stories of Little India through food tours, cultural workshops, interactive design installations, and more.

Sept 16 to Oct 9, 2022.

Find out more here.

Pulau Ujong

Get re-acquainted with the miracles and mysteries of the natural world through Wild Rice's sobering production of Pulau Ujong, or "Island at the End".

Written by award-winning playwright Alfian Sa'at, Pulau Ujong is a riveting piece of documentary theatre that features interviews with climate scientists and activists while amplifying more-than-human voices, like zoo mascot Ah Meng and Singapore's last tiger.

Till Oct 2, 2022.

Find out more here.

World Food Fair 2022

Calling all foodies: The World Food Fair is back for its 17th edition this weekend!

You can look forward to over 200 local and international exhibitors boasting an impressive selection of delicious F&B products like groceries, organic food products, tasty snacks, and much more.

Till Sept 18, 2022.

Find out more here.

#TheNewCoolSG Festival

PHOTO: Coolhaus Singapore

What's better than ice cream? Well, how about free ice cream?

Cult vegan ice-cream brand Coolhaus is giving away 3000 free scoops of ice cream daily this weekend at the #TheNewCoolSG pop-up festival.

Simply follow @CoolhausSG on Instagram to redeem a free scoop of one of Coolhaus' six signature flavours: Peanut Butter 'N Fudge, Mint Chocolate Chip, Molten Chocolate, Vanilla, Cookies 'N Crème, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough.

You can also snag limited-edition Coolhaus merch like pins and tote bags at the pop-up.

Sept 16 to 18, 2022.

Find out more here.

Museum of Ice Cream 1st anniversary

To celebrate its first anniversary, the Museum of Ice Cream is hosting a special all-day event this Saturday (Sept 17).

Simply book your tickets in advance to enjoy one-for-one admission to the museum.

In addition, the museum's alfresco cafe and bar will be giving away 3000 free scoops of ice cream from 10am to 5pm.

Still craving more? Check out The Travelling Cow – a food truck serving savoury treats including burgers, hotdogs, fries, nuggets, and fried Oreos all day.

You can also stay for the after-hours Emonightsg dance party, which has a ticketed price of $15 per pax.

10am to 10pm, Sept 17, 2022.

Find out more here.

ALSO READ: 5 must-catch arts and culture events in Singapore in 2022

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.