What to do this weekend (Sept 2 to 4)

White Rabbit pop-up at Chin Mee Chin Confectionery

Get ready for a taste of nostalgia, as the company behind beloved childhood sweet White Rabbit Candy is launching a White Rabbit ice cream pop-up!

Located at Chin Mee Chin Confectionery, the pop-up lets you enjoy a scoop of creamy White Rabbit ice cream as part of an exclusive set meal ($9.50) that also includes the cafe's signature kaya toast and eggs, along with a drink of your choice.

In addition, you can also purchase a variety of exclusive White Rabbit merchandise like tote bags, pillows, mugs and umbrellas.

Date: Till Sept 11, 2022.

Lights by the Lake 2022 @ Jurong Lake Gardens

PHOTO: NParks

With Mid-Autumn Festival just around the corner, Jurong Lake Gardens' annual Lights by the Lake festival is back.

Aside from admiring the spectacular giant lantern displays, you can look forward to tons of fun activities and programmes like weekly concerts, sunset walks, craft sessions, lantern riddles and more.

Date: Till Sept 18, 2022.

Mid-Autumn Festival 2022 @ Gardens by the Bay

Based on the theme of Reunion, this year's edition of Gardens by the Bay's Mid-Autumn Festival invites you to gather your family and friends for a world of festive fun.

Expect to see stunning giant lantern displays, ranging from the 11-metre tall Flight of the Phoenix lantern set to The Colours of Daily Life, a magical installation where adorable anthropomorphic animals and their families play traditional Korean games like yut-nori (a Korean board game) and fly kites.

Be sure to also check out the marketplace for tons of food stalls selling yummy street food and Mid-Autumn treats, catch a variety of live stage performances, be wowed by special performances of LED diabolo and LED twirling acts, and much more.

Date: Till Sept 11, 2022.

Moon-Lit! Mid-Autumn Festival @ Singapore Discovery Centre

Head down to Singapore Discovery Centre (SDC) this weekend for its annual Moon-Lit! festival.

Be wowed by gorgeous lantern displays and light installations, enjoy performances by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra, delve into the art of tea drinking and tea appreciation, explore SDC via interactive lantern walks, and much more.

Date: Sept 3 to 10, 2022.

Swim For Hope 2022

Make a splash for a good cause with Safra's annual Swim For Hope charity event.

You can take part virtually and choose to swim at your own time and pace, or sign up for a physical event and clock your swimming distance at a Safra club.

Proceeds from the charity event go to President's Challenge, Rainbow Centre, SAF Care Fund, Singapore Swimming Association Development Fund, and Special Olympics Singapore.

Registration till Sept 30, 2022.

Swim period from Sept 1 to 30 Oct 30, 2022.

Wan Qing Mid-Autumn Festival 2022

Check out Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall's (SYSNMH) Wan Qing Mid-Autumn Festival this weekend for an exciting line-up of activities and programmes celebrating Chinese arts, culture, and heritage.

This year's festival boasts a gorgeous Celestial Bodies outdoor installation comprising spherical lanterns featuring five of Taiwan artist Kai 3D Art Studio's characters: Moon, Earth, Sun, Saturn, and Mercury.

The installation pays tribute to the moon, which is at its brightest and roundest on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

In addition, you can enjoy various programmes onsite including drop-in craft activities, storytelling sessions, woodblock printing workshops, and live performances.

Date: Till Sept 25, 2022.

