What to do this weekend (Sept 20 to 22)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Gardens by the Bahay Kubo: A Fiesta of Orchids

Join in a celebration of beauty and bayanihan — the Filipino word for the spirit of community and giving help without expecting any in return — at Cloud Forest's newest orchid display.

Gardens by the Bahay Kubo: A Fiesta of Orchids pays tribute to the stunning orchids and heartwarming culture of the Philippines, which has one of the highest levels of endemic orchid species in the world.

The Bahay Kubo is a traditional indigenous stilt house, an icon of Philippine culture, that is a metaphor for the strong community ties that the country is so known for. When a family wants to relocate, all the men in the neighbourhood will gather to help move their Bahay Kubo.

This floral display boasts a magnificent Bahay Kubo amidst more than 40 taxa of orchids, including those of the Vanda, Dendrobium and Phalaenopsis genera that best represent the beauty of Philippine orchids.

In addition, be sure to visit within the first few weeks of the display's opening day to catch the limited blooming of the waling waling or Vanda sanderiana, affectionately called the Queen of Philippine Orchids by admirers.

Till January 2025.

2. Race Weekend Market at Cosford Container Park

Embrace F1 fever with Cosford Container Park's Race Weekend Market.

This motorsport-themed market invites you to take part in a series of exciting activities, including a "Pit Crew" Challenge, an F1 Prediction Game where you're challenged to guess the race outcomes for rewards, and even live screenings of the races themselves.

Be sure to also check out the marketplace, which features a line-up of unique vendors selling goodies from artisanal pet treats to stunning handmade jewellery, vintage fashion, and much more.

Sept 21 to 22, 2024

3. Lego Technic Grand 'Brix' Pop-Up Experience

For more F1 fun, this is the last weekend you can visit this Lego F1 pop-up at the entrance of Wisma Atria.

Marvel at a life-sized Lego replica of the 2023 Mercedes Performance car, built from 192,937 LEGO bricks and measuring 5.12 metres in length and 1.07 metres in width.

You can also put your racing skills to the test with various interactive stations. For instance, the Lego Race Training station, which will test your reflexes in a race against the clock to hit all 30 lights on the display, while the Lego Build for Speed station will let you channel your inner pit crew by replacing the tires on a Lego vehicle as fast as you can.

In addition, you're encouraged to unleash your creative juices at the Lego Car Racing station, where you can design your own custom racing machine and test it out in a race against your loved ones.

Till Sept 22, 2024.

4. National Museum of Singapore 137th Anniversary

Celebrate National Museum of Singapore's 137th birthday from Sept 21 to Oct 13

As part of the festivities, you're invited to say goodbye to Story of the Forest — the well-loved installation inspired by Singapore's treasured collection of natural history drawings by William Farquhar.

With the installation finally coming to a close after eight years on display, you can take part in the farewell celebration and visit this awe-inspiring exhibition one last time.

In addition, there will be extra activities accompanying the installation during this period. Unwind to the soothing sounds of nature in the aromatic forest-inspired lounge and embark on a healing sound bath session against a serene backdrop of lush green landscapes, then unleash your creativity by customising a personalised set of William Farquhar postcards or creating an animal-themed bag charm.

Sept 21 to Oct 13, 2024.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.