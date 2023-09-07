What to do this weekend (Sept 8 to 10)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Garden of Lights with Sanrio characters

Experience larger-than-life illuminated displays and radiant blooms with your favourite Sanrio characters at VivoCity's Sky Park this Mid-Autumn festival.

Stroll down the 50-meter-long illuminated Sanrio Characters Friendship Bridge, be wowed by a towering seven-metre-tall Hello Kitty atop a radiant blossom in a flower-shaped garden maze, explore a larger-than-life garden where beloved Sanrio characters have fun, and more.

Date: Till Oct 1

Find out more here

2. Singapore River Festival

Celebrate the seventh edition of Singapore River Festival with vibrant lights and colours.

Back as a physical festival for the first time since 2019, the festival will see Clarke Quay, Boat Quay and Robertson Quay illuminated by dazzling light displays.

You can also look forward to plenty of delicious food, captivating music and performances, and Augmented Reality (AR) experiences, invigorating wellness activities and much more.

Date: Till Oct 1

Find out more here

3. POP TOY SHOW Singapore 2023

Calling all collectors and toy lovers: The inaugural POP TOY SHOW Singapore is here this weekend.

Described as the the ultimate gathering for toy enthusiasts and pop culture aficionados, the exhibition boasts over 50 artists, toy designers and international toy brands showcasing their latest masterpieces.

You'll also have the opportunity to get your hands on exclusive premiums, from limited-edition collectibles to rare figurines and more.

Date: Sept 8 to 10

Find out more here

4. Dementia Singapore's Family Fiesta Carnival

Enjoy a family day out at social service agency Dementia Singapore's first-ever Family Fiesta Carnival.

Taking place at Our Tampines Hub (OTH) this Saturday, the carnival transforms the OTH field into a giant inflatable playground for both kids and the young-at-heart. There will also be free carnival snacks for you to enjoy like ice cream, kacang puteh, popcorn and candy floss.

Entry to the carnival is free of charge if you sign up as a Dementia Singapore CARA member. Simply download the "CARA SG" app in Google Play Store or Apple App Store and register as a member free of charge.

Date: Sept 9 September

Time: 10am to 3.30pm

Find out more here

ALSO READ: Top 36 free things to do in Singapore (September 2023): Singapore River Festival, Sanrio garden light-up and more

This article was first published in Wonderwall,sg.