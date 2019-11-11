What doctors want you to know about intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is a popular diet because it doesn’t require you to cut down on your food, but the time in which you consume it. Many people have met their fat loss goals as it is an easy eating pattern to follow.

It sounds like it’s easy and all good, but what’s too good to be true often is so.

Here are some important facts about intermittent fasting that you should hear about before trying it.

GOING BACK AND FORTH CAN DISTURB YOUR BODY

Like the keto diet that requires your body to go into a certain state, ketosis in the case of keto and fasted state in the case of intermittent fasting, stopping your diet throws your body off course.

It takes lots of energy to start and stop the diet, and it can take a toll on your heart.

The sudden intake of more food for longer periods of time makes your body work harder. It is tougher on your heart and your digestive system.

BREAKFAST IS AN IMPORTANT MEAL

PHOTO: Pexels

Some intermittent fasting enthusiasts put down the common notion that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.