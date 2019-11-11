What doctors want you to know about intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is a popular diet because it doesn’t require you to cut down on your food, but the time in which you consume it. Many people have met their fat loss goals as it is an easy eating pattern to follow.
It sounds like it’s easy and all good, but what’s too good to be true often is so.
Here are some important facts about intermittent fasting that you should hear about before trying it.
GOING BACK AND FORTH CAN DISTURB YOUR BODY
Like the keto diet that requires your body to go into a certain state, ketosis in the case of keto and fasted state in the case of intermittent fasting, stopping your diet throws your body off course.
It takes lots of energy to start and stop the diet, and it can take a toll on your heart.
The sudden intake of more food for longer periods of time makes your body work harder. It is tougher on your heart and your digestive system.
BREAKFAST IS AN IMPORTANT MEAL
Some intermittent fasting enthusiasts put down the common notion that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.
But according to Health Day News, a research team led by Dr Wei Bao of the University of Iowa found that skipping breakfast can be a terrible thing. In a study of 6,550 Americans over 20 years, it was reported that people who skipped breakfast had an 87 per cent increased chance of dying from heart-related causes. Dr Mohammad Imam, who directs cardiothoracic surgery at Staten Island University Hospital, said that it has been proven that eating a proper breakfast leads to better cardiovascular health. Even if your body can tolerate skipping breakfast, the research team says that it can cause a boost in appetite later on, which can cause overeating and obesity. However, you might be able to skip this point if you simply break your fast in the morning and stop eating in the late afternoon. YOU SHOULD STILL EAT HEALTHY Lastly, people sometimes use intermittent fasting as an excuse to eat more junk. Though it is about when you eat and not what you eat, you will not be able to lose fat if you’re only eating unhealthy food. Everything should be eaten in moderation and a good rule to follow is that you should eat your normal diet or healthier when you start intermittent fasting. As with all diets, you should try it with precaution, transition slowly and consult a health professional. This article was first published in Shape.
Read also
Read also
But according to Health Day News, a research team led by Dr Wei Bao of the University of Iowa found that skipping breakfast can be a terrible thing.
In a study of 6,550 Americans over 20 years, it was reported that people who skipped breakfast had an 87 per cent increased chance of dying from heart-related causes.
Dr Mohammad Imam, who directs cardiothoracic surgery at Staten Island University Hospital, said that it has been proven that eating a proper breakfast leads to better cardiovascular health.
Even if your body can tolerate skipping breakfast, the research team says that it can cause a boost in appetite later on, which can cause overeating and obesity.
However, you might be able to skip this point if you simply break your fast in the morning and stop eating in the late afternoon.
YOU SHOULD STILL EAT HEALTHY
Lastly, people sometimes use intermittent fasting as an excuse to eat more junk.
Though it is about when you eat and not what you eat, you will not be able to lose fat if you’re only eating unhealthy food.
Everything should be eaten in moderation and a good rule to follow is that you should eat your normal diet or healthier when you start intermittent fasting.
As with all diets, you should try it with precaution, transition slowly and consult a health professional.
This article was first published in Shape.