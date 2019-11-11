What doctors want you to know about intermittent fasting

PHOTO: Pexels
Carissa Wong
Shape

Intermittent fasting is a popular diet because it doesn’t require you to cut down on your food, but the time in which you consume it. Many people have met their fat loss goals as it is an easy eating pattern to follow.

It sounds like it’s easy and all good, but what’s too good to be true often is so.

Here are some important facts about intermittent fasting that you should hear about before trying it.

GOING BACK AND FORTH CAN DISTURB YOUR BODY

Like the keto diet that requires your body to go into a certain state, ketosis in the case of keto and fasted state in the case of intermittent fasting, stopping your diet throws your body off course.

It takes lots of energy to start and stop the diet, and it can take a toll on your heart.

The sudden intake of more food for longer periods of time makes your body work harder. It is tougher on your heart and your digestive system.

BREAKFAST IS AN IMPORTANT MEAL

PHOTO: Pexels

Some intermittent fasting enthusiasts put down the common notion that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

But according to Health Day News, a research team led by Dr Wei Bao of the University of Iowa found that skipping breakfast can be a terrible thing.

In a study of 6,550 Americans over 20 years, it was reported that people who skipped breakfast had an 87 per cent increased chance of dying from heart-related causes.

Dr Mohammad Imam, who directs cardiothoracic surgery at Staten Island University Hospital, said that it has been proven that eating a proper breakfast leads to better cardiovascular health. 

Even if your body can tolerate skipping breakfast, the research team says that it can cause a boost in appetite later on, which can cause overeating and obesity. 

However, you might be able to skip this point if you simply break your fast in the morning and stop eating in the late afternoon.

YOU SHOULD STILL EAT HEALTHY

PHOTO: Pexels

Lastly, people sometimes use intermittent fasting as an excuse to eat more junk.

Though it is about when you eat and not what you eat, you will not be able to lose fat if you’re only eating unhealthy food.

Everything should be eaten in moderation and a good rule to follow is that you should eat your normal diet or healthier when you start intermittent fasting. 

As with all diets, you should try it with precaution, transition slowly and consult a health professional.

This article was first published in Shape.

More about
Lifestyle Health and Wellbeing Nutrition and diet weight loss

TRENDING

Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads&#039; big age gap
He is 42, she is 22: Jerry Yan romance drama draws flak over co-leads' big age gap
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court&#039;s order
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced
Blackpink&#039;s Lisa is Asia&#039;s most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
Blackpink's Lisa is Asia's most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14
I&#039;ve been single for the last 8 years and no, there&#039;s nothing wrong with me
I've been single for the last 8 years and no, there's nothing wrong with me

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke

SERVICES