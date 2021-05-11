What does your blood type say about your health? Here's the real truth

If you thought your blood group was just another placeholder on your medical records, you have a bit of learning to do. Your blood type isn’t just limited to an initial (A, B, O); it is also an indicator of medical conditions that may affect you specifically because you have that blood group.

As strange as it may sound, but there is a medically proven correlation between your blood type and disease risk.

Correlation between blood type and disease risk

Your blood is made up of various components and cells such as white and red blood cells that fight infection and carry oxygen, respectively. There are also platelets that help create blood clots.

Then there’s plasma cells that provide nutrients and are responsible for hormones as well as antibodies to fight infections.

Finally, there are other factors such as antigens that determine your blood type and your blood is categorised as A+, A-, B+, B-, O+, O-, AB+ or AB-.

When the antigens come in contact with bacteria, they trigger a response from your immune system. And based on your blood type, your body begins to either fight against these or gives in.

How your blood type determines your health

Let’s take a look at how your blood type and disease risk can play a role in your well-being.

1. Diabetes

When compared with those with O type blood, people with A or B type blood have higher odds of developing diabetes.

According to a team of French researchers, women with B-positive blood appear to face a 35 per cent greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes than women with blood type O-negative.

2. Gastric cancer

According to studies, if your blood type is A or AB, you are at higher risk of developing stomach cancer. Additionally, if you have A, B or AB blood types, you may have an increased risk of pancreatic cancer.

In fact, studies say that those with type A blood have a higher risk of stomach cancer specifically, compared to those with other blood types. The ABO gene also plays a role in heightened cancer risk.

This gene has been connected to other cancers, including lung, breast, colorectal, prostate, liver and cervical cancers.

3. Stress

If your blood group is A, you may have more trouble handling stress. It is because you have heightened levels of stress hormones called cortisol in your body. Stress, when left unchecked, can lead to more serious health problems like high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and diabetes.

Those with type A blood also have quicker stress recovery rates than those with type O blood.

4. Coronary heart disease

Your blood type can actually put you at a higher risk of heart attack and heart diseases.

This is because of a gene called the ABO gene. This is present in people with A, B, or AB blood types. The only blood type that doesn’t have this gene is type O. Thus, if you have a type O blood group, then you have the lowest risk for heart disease.

Researchers found that as compared to people with type O blood, those with types A or B had a combined 8 per cent higher risk of heart attack and 10 per cent increased risk of heart failure.

According to studies, if you have the ABO gene and you live in an area with high pollution levels, you may be at a greater risk of heart attack than those who don’t have the gene.

Thus those with blood types A, AB and B are at the greatest risk for coronary heart diseases. You will need a heart-healthy lifestyle to keep your heart safe and pumping.

5. Memory issues

The ABO gene is also connected with brain function and memory loss. According to studies, those with blood types A, B, and AB are up to 82 per cent more likely to develop memory problems, which can lead to dementia, as compared to those with type O.

People with these blood types have a higher chance of developing high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes. These conditions can cause cognitive impairment and dementia.

If you have the ABO gene in your blood type, you also have a higher chance of getting a stroke.

6. Malaria

If you have a type O blood group, your chances of getting infected with malaria are lower. The parasite that causes it has a harder time attaching itself to type O blood cells.

As per research, people with blood type O are protected against severe malaria, while those with other blood types, such as A, can fall into a coma or even die.

7. Ulcers

If your blood type is O, you stand a chance of developing peptic ulcers. These are painful open sores that crop up in the lining of your stomach or upper intestine.

In fact, people with blood type O have the highest risk of both gastric and duodenal ulcers.

8. Blood clots

According to research, people with type A, B, or AB blood are at a higher risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE).

Compared to people with type O blood, individuals in the type A and B groups are 51 per cent more likely to develop deep vein thrombosis and 47 per cent more likely to develop a pulmonary embolism.

Deep vein thrombosis (clots usually occurring in the leg) and pulmonary embolism (when a clot travels to the lungs) are two of the most common vascular diseases.

However, those with type A or B blood, are three per cent less likely to suffer high blood pressure as compared to those with type O blood.

9. Fertility

Surprisingly, your blood type can also play a role in your pregnancy. In one study, women with low numbers of healthy eggs were more likely to have type O blood than any other type.

The US study of 560 women undergoing fertility treatment found that those with type O blood had chemical signs linked to low egg numbers. However, more research is required to substantiate the claims.

Given all this information, you’ll perhaps agree that knowing your blood type is a way to better understand and manage your health. Your blood type can’t be altered because it is a genetic gift. But what you can change is making healthy choices to reduce the risks to your health.

Blood type and disease risk: How to stay fit

In addition to a healthy lifestyle, ensure that you maintain a heart-healthy diet by incorporating immunity-boosting fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish and nuts in your diet.

Exercise daily, even if it is just for 20 minutes. Avoid smoking and try to get minimum eight hours of sleep daily. Limit your alcohol intake and try to reduce stress by adopting meditation and exercises such as yoga.

You should also go for regular check-ups. Don’t ignore any of your health symptoms. Last, but not least, stay positive. A good mental attitude is all we need, especially during a crisis period like a pandemic.

