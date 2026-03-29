What happens when your probation gets extended?

When people talk about career setbacks, they usually mention getting retrenched, being passed over for promotion, or quitting a toxic job.

Nobody really talks about getting your probation extended.

Which is funny, because it's one of the most quietly brutal experiences you can go through at work.

I know this because I've been on both sides of it.

I've had my own probation extended — from three months to six — and I've also been the manager sitting in the room, making the call to extend someone else's.

Neither side feels good.

The day it happened

When I was told my probation was being extended, I remember feeling… embarrassed. Because in your head, you immediately start connecting the dots:

Was I not performing well?

Did I mess something up?

Am I not cut out for this role?

The worst part is that probation is supposed to be your "trial period" — the phase where you're still figuring things out. But when it gets extended, it suddenly feels like you've failed a test you didn't even realise you were taking.

In my case, the feedback wasn't about my ability to do the job.

That almost made it worse.

"You're doing the work… but you're not winning the room"

The feedback I got was something along the lines of: "Your work is good. But a lot of it goes unnoticed. You need to assert yourself more."

I was told I needed to:

Champion my own work more visibly

Make my contributions clearer to the team

Win buy-in from the people I was leading

In other words, I wasn't struggling with what I was doing. I was struggling with how it was being received. And that's a much harder thing to fix because it's subjective.

The identity crisis that comes with it

I'm not going to lie, that period really messed with my confidence. Up until then, I had always been a strong individual contributor. Give me a brief, a campaign, a script — I'll deliver.

But leadership? That's a different game entirely. Suddenly, I found myself questioning everything:

Do I actually have what it takes to lead people?

Am I better off just managing projects instead of people?

Should I stick to being a specialist instead?

The truth hit me less like a ton of bricks and more like a creeping realisation: Leadership isn't just about doing good work.

It's about communication, influence, trust and perception. And those aren't things you can fix overnight.

The time I was a manager making that call

What's ironic is that not long after, I found myself on the other side of the table.

As a manager, I had to extend someone else's probation. And let me tell you — it's not some power move.

It was super uncomfortable. I was essentially telling someone, "You're not quite there yet, but we're giving you more time."

In most cases, it's not even about failure. It's about uncertainty.

From my experience, probation gets extended for a few common reasons:

Inconsistent performance — flashes of good work, but not sustained

Cultural misalignment — not quite fitting into the team dynamic

Soft skill gaps — communication, ownership, collaboration

Role mismatch — expectations vs reality not lining up

It can also be an amalgamation of all those things. Then there's things that are out of your control such as bad timing, unclear expectations from management or lack of proper onboarding.

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So what should you actually do if it happens to you?

First things first: do not spiral. Easier said than done, I know. But getting your probation extended is not a death sentence for your career. From my own experience, I saw it as a signal. And how you respond to that signal matters more than the extension itself.

1. Get specific feedback

"Be more proactive" is not feedback. "Your updates lack clarity during team meetings" is.

Push for specifics such as what exactly is not working and what does "good" look like instead?

You can't fix what you don't understand.

2. Over-communicate your work

One of my biggest lessons?

Good work doesn't always speak for itself.

Especially in a team setting. Start summarising your progress, sharing updates proactively and making your contributions visible.

It's not about ego. It's about clarity. Sometimes, you just need to be your biggest advocate at work.

3. Decide: Do you want to fix this or exit?

This is the most uncomfortable question that I wrestled with when I experienced my own extension. Because sometimes, the issue isn't you. It's either the role, expectations, company culture or even the management style

Ask yourself honestly: "If I improve, do I actually want to stay here?"

If the answer is yes — then commit and fix it.

If the answer is no — start planning your exit.

When it's a sign to move on

Not every probation extension is meant to be "overcome". Sometimes, it's a misalignment that won't go away.

Red flags to watch include:

Feedback keeps shifting with no clear direction

Expectations feel unrealistic or constantly changing

You're not getting support despite being asked to improve

You feel drained, not challenged

In those cases, staying longer doesn't always help. It just delays the inevitable.

You can't fix something that's already been broken and in some instances, it could as easily be your own faith in management.

How to bounce back (whether you stay or leave)

If you choose to stay, you should then set clear improvement goals with your manager, ask for regular check-ins and track your progress weekly.

However, if you choose to leave, don't frame it as failure but instead see it as misalignment.

Focus on what you've learned, the positives and what to look for when it comes to a job fit in your next role.

Ultimately, one probation period does not define your entire career.

What I learned from being on both sides

Looking back, getting my probation extended was uncomfortable, but necessary.

It forced me to confront things I might have ignored otherwise such as how I show up as a leader, how I communicate and how I build trust with a team.

And being on the other side made me realise managers don't extend probation lightly. Most of the time, they're hoping you'll grow into the role.

Think of this as a checkpoint or mental check-in. It's a rare moment where you're forced to reflect.

Sometimes, the best thing a probation extension can do is force you to answer those questions earlier than expected.

And you know what? That might be more valuable than a confirmation letter.

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This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.