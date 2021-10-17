What I eat in my hood: Long-time Clementi resident

"The west side is the best side," says Jeremy Tay half-jokingly.

He probably means it since he's lived in Clementi for the past 20 years and often mock-argues with his friends who live in the East Coast about which district has better food.

Whatever the case, this bucolic estate is definitely home to some culinary gems, including these places suggested by Jeremy.

Summerhill

"We're so lucky to have this gem of a cafe here. They make the kind of amazing food that you'd never find under a block of HDB flats. The dishes are elegant and rib-sticking, like wagyu bourguignon and lobster bisque pot pie."

"And don't get me started on the French fried chicken. We love how incredibly tender and tasty the chicken is. Apparently, they brine it in buttermilk before frying. Also, the cheddar-chilli cornbread and duck fat fries. You get the picture, lah."

106 Clementi Street 12, #01-62, Singapore 120106. Tel: 6251 5337

Balmoral Bakery

"You often hear people say, 'they don't make 'them like they used to.' Well, they do here. Most people, even if they don't live in Clementi, know of Balmoral Bakery. It is like one of the last bastions of old-school cakes and confections, including doughnuts topped with fake chocolate sprinkles and rum balls."

"If you didn't grow up eating these things, you'd probably be disappointed when you try them. But if you did, then these are windows into your childhood. For me, it's the chicken pies and custard puffs, which my mother used to buy for our teatime snacks."

105 Clementi Street 12, #01-06, Singapore 120105. Tel: 6779 2064

Hani Food Stall

"Everyone I know loves the mee rebus at this humble, long-time store. Every component of the dish is fantastic — the thick, rich gravy, toothsome noodles, and shower of green chilies and fried shallots on top of everything. So comforting and so cheap! The lontong is pretty legit too, even if it looks pale."

West Coast Market Square, 726 Clementi West Street 2, #01-178, Singapore 120726. Tel: 9322 9897

Li Yuan Mee Pok

"Although no longer run by the Japanese chap who made headlines for selling mee pok, the food here is still good. It's now run by a Singaporean guy — though I hear it is still owned by the Japanese man — and continues to offer the best of mee pok with Japanese touches."

"I like the Japanese Fusion Mee Pok Miso which comes with round slices of fatty chashu, meatballs, minced pork and sliced abalone. The miso gives it a lovely sweet-umami back note."

710 Clementi West Street 2, #01-247, Singapore 120710. Tel: 8742 6540

Olla Specialty Coffee

"We're so chuffed that we now have hipster coffee under the block. This petite cafe serves espresso-based drinks using beans roasted by Nylon Coffee Roasters and I like that the coffee is robust, rich and mellow."

"There are decent pastries and waffles too, which are best eaten when you can find a vacant table in the cafe. For me, this place offers a nice break when working from home. My favourite drink here is the five oz white-velvety and creamy. On really hot days, I'll come in for one of their cold brews."

109 Clementi Street 11, #01-03, Singapore 120109.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.