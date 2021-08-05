What I eat in my hood: Long-time Tanjong Katong dweller

The information in this article is correct at the time of publishing.

“There is so much to eat just along the Tanjong Katong stretch of road that you could eat at a different restaurant every day for more than a month,” says banking executive Tania Leong who has lived in the enclave for more than two decades.

“I tend to eat out a lot for work, so when I get a chance, these are my go-tos,” she adds.

Ponggol Nasi Lemak

Location: 238 Tanjong Katong Rd

Lockdown or not, there’s always a queue at this famous nasi lemak stall. But thankfully, it moves along quickly. I love the very lemak rice, the just-spicy-enough sambal, and the fried, damn shiok chicken wings.

I always get those as well as the curry cai (vegetables), sambal eggplant, a fried egg, and some otak otak. Yes, it’s a lot, but I also ask for less rice!

Bruno’s Pizzeria and Grill

Location: 344 Tanjong Katong Rd

It’s always nice to have a reliably good Italian restaurant in your neighbourhood. And while we have a couple of them lining Tanjong Katong Road, this one is my favourite. And it’s all because of the crabmeat pasta.

I first tried it at least a decade ago and I continue to order it every time I come here. Of course there are other delicious things like the pizzas, the creamy mushroom ravioli and the lasagne.

The homey vibe is a big plus.

Eng’s Wantan Noodle

Location: 287 Tanjong Katong Rd

The noodles here are always nice and springy, and the char siew is old-school tender (old-school also refers to the colouring on the char siew, lah). I also like that the wantans are really tasty.

The chilli is served as a condiment on the side and you can take as much or as little as you want to stir through your noods.

Parkway Mini Steamboat

Location: 311 Tanjong Katong Rd

As its name suggests, this steamboat store was originally located in the basement of Parkway Parade. It used to be such a treat when my mother took me there as a kid.

She told me that it was a treat for her too when I would go for tuition in the next building and she would savour her individual hotpot slowly while waiting for me.

The tom yam soup isn’t like authentic Thai tom yam, but it’s still very delicious. Besides the usual suspects, I always order the fish glue here. It really takes me back to my childhood.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.