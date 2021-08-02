Just opened August 2021: New restaurants and cafes in Singapore this month

Forget your semi-lockdown blues. Whether you’re cooking up a storm at home or opting for delicious takeout , great grub is always a good remedy for a stress-filled month.

Since it’s our nation’s birthday month , there’s no better time than now to support the new additions to Singapore’s dining scene.

Restaurants

Tok Tok Indonesian Restaurant

Step into the world of Indonesian’s fiery flavors and fragrant herbs in Joo Chiat’s with Tok Tok Indonesian Restaurant . Notice this restaurant’s devotion to true Indonesian fare – its kentogan logo is a traditional ritual drum that makes the tok tok sound from which the restaurant gets its name.

Highlights include the Gulai Kambing ($13.80), a rich, mouthwatering curry mutton soup dish and the traditional genap paste marinated Balinese Ayam Bekar Betutu ($29.80). They step outside the box with a contemporary take on the Sup Buntut; oxtail is coated in kacap manis and grilled in their Buntut Bakar Saus Kacang ($16.80)

Tok Tok Indonesian Restaurant is located at 467 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore 427678, p. +65 6908 3835. Open weekdays 11am -3pm, weekends 11am – 10pm. Delivery is available on GrabFood, Foodpanda, and Oddle.

Yen Social

After six years of accolades and a Michelin Plate nod in 2019, Yen Yakiniku has launched sister concept Yen Social at DUO Galleria. Gather around the grill with the Yen Social Butcher Platters (from $108, 300g, feeds two to three) as the restaurant showcases various cuts of meat and the precise ways to grill each one.

They also have an exclusive Yen Social Whisky Dry Aged Wagyu Ribeye ($58, 100g) – aged for five days in Kavalan Vinho Barrique cask strength single malt whisky from Taiwan – for an infusion of malt and cask to savour. Round up your experience with specially curated Sake Flights ($30, three samplers).

Yen Social is located at 7 Fraser Street #01-25-26 Duo Galleria, Singapore 189356, p. +65 8669 6788. Open Mon-Sat 6pm – 11pm. Delivery available via WhatsApp at +65 8669 6788.

Sichuan Alley

At Sichuan Alley, their special rice noodles are the star of the show. A painstaking endeavor of careful research and endless refining, the noodles developed by Chef Pang Kok Keong has a smooth texture, firm bite, and a just-right thickness.

Slurp up the Shredded Chicken Kimchi Cold Noodle ($9), a Korean-inspired dish with homemade sesame paste and specially imported aged vinegar, or the Signature Dan Dan Noodle ($9) topped with juicy minced pork fried to crispy, golden-brown perfection.

Don’t miss the restaurant’s Mapo Tofu Rice ($13) either, where silky beancurd cooked with aged Sichuan bean paste and peppercorn is mixed with stir-fried minced beef and set over hot rice.

Sichuan Alley is located at 51A Telok Ayer St, #01-01, Singapore 048441, p. +65 9755 1058. Open Mon-Thu 10.30am – 3pm, 5pm – 9.30pm, and Fri-Sun 10.30am – 9.30pm. Delivery orders can be made here.

OSTERIA BBR by Alain Ducasse

Raffles Hotel Singapore’s iconic Bar & Billiard Room sees its next development into the vibrant OSTERIA BBR. With celebrity chef Alain Ducasse steering the ship, expect your love for quintessential Italian fare to be stoked. As you unwind over an Aperol Spritz ($16), enjoy a curated Menu Tentazioni ($108++ per person showcasing seven signature creations from the restaurant.

Other highlights include the Mazara del Vallo Red Prawn Tartare ($68) presented with creamy buffalo mozzarella and an indulgent dollop of Kristal caviar and the Vitello Tonnato ($28) – think thinly sliced roasted veal with tuna sauce and crispy fennel.

OSTERIA BBR is located at Raffles Hotel Singapore, 1 Beach Road, Singapore 189673. Open Mon, Thu-Sun 12pm – 2.30pm and 6pm – 9.45pm. Closed Tue and Wed. Order delivery here.

Blu Kouzina Siglap

Make a quick getaway to Greece with Blu Kouzina ’s new outlet in the east. Dip into a world of Mediterranean cuisine with authentic Greek dishes like the Dolmades (from $15.80 for four) – rice stuffed vine leaves served with tzatziki – and the Kotopoulo Stifatho ($29.80), free-range Cornish hen cooked in onion and shallot stew.

Or go green with Effie’s Vegetable Mousaka ($29.80), the restaurant’s vegetarian take on the culinary icon where layers of tomato, chickpeas, lentils, eggplant, and potato are baked with bechamel sauce.

Blu Kouzina Siglap is located at 907 East Coast Road #01-01, Singapore 459107, p. +65 9101 0681. Open daily 8.30am – 10pm. Closed Tue. Order delivery here.

Clan 7 Chinese Restaurant

Helmed by Chef Dee Chan, one of the youngest executive chefs in Singapore, Clan 7 Chinese Restaurant presents a spread of modern Chinese cuisine. Whet your palate with starters like the cold dish of Sichuan-style Marinated Chicken ($16) the sweet-savoury Crusted Japanese Pumpkin with Salted Egg Yolk ($9).

For some good ol’ Cantonese roast, try their special Roasted Duck served with Strawberry Marmalade (from $17). Check out their two eight-course Lunch Combo ($26) featuring highlights from their extensive menu such as the Clan 7 Seafood Laksa Noodles ($20).

Clan 7 Chinese Restaurant is located at 151 Lorong Chuan, NTP+ #01-11, Singapore 556741, p. +65 6241 6768. Open daily 11.30am – 11pm. Order delivery here.

Black Pearl Steakhouse (Holland Village)

Black Pearl Steakhouse (previously known as Perle Noir) has set up another outlet in Holland Village. With this opening comes spanking new east-meets-west additions to the menu; savour the hearty Wagyu Beef Fried Rice with Egg ($26) or take a juicy bite of the Tom Yam Chicken Leg Burger ($26).

Of course, you could also stick to classics like Duck Confit ($27) and fennel-apple stew and theirsignature USDA beef cuts of Black Angus Ribeye ($61 for 350g) and Black Angus Striploin ($63, 350g). What more, with P2HA back, the steakhouse is extending their 30 per cent discount for all ala carte purchases on food items and a special 20 per cent discount on all bottled wines.

Black Pearl Steakhouse (Holland Village) is located at 40 Lor Mambong, Singapore 277695, p. +65 8338 5871. Open Tues-Sun 11am – 9.30pm. Closed Mon. Order delivery here.

Cafés

SYIP

Brunch and a cup of coffee solve everything. Take it easy at SYIP , Farrer Park’s new minimalist lifestyle concept café with a cozy space for you to clear your mind. Fuel up with their Burrata French Toast ($23.54) with maple glazed bacon or Wagyu Beef Rice Bowl ($21.40) while their seasonal special, Matcha Mochi Tiramisu ($12.84) makes for a perfect mid-day sweet treat.

Don’t miss out on that their caffeinated kicks like the SYIP Black Coffe e ($6.42, iced) and signature Earl Grey Lemonade ($6.96). Get 10per cent off self-pickup orders till Aug 18, 2021.

SYIP is located at 79 Owen Road Singapore 218895, p. +65 9115 7806. Open Tue-Sun 9am – 6pm. Closed Mon. Online orders for delivery can be made here.

Little Rogue Coffee

Inspired by the owners’ playful children, Little Rogue Coffee is a cheeky Melbourne-inspired café in Tanjong Katong. Started by a husband-and-wife team, the family-friendly space has a community library where customers can donate and exchange books. Brunch staples include the Sourdough with Kombu Butter (from $6) that can be jazzed with with your choice of add-ons and the Eggs Benedict Waffle ($18).

For sharing, there are crowd-pleasing House Marinated Wings ($12) and Mac & Cheese ($10). Vegetarians can find solace in their Miso Roasted Cauliflower Steak (S$18) topped with hummus, pomegranate, kale, nuts, and a dash of espresso vinaigrette.

Little Rogue Coffee is located at 336 & 338 Tanjong Katong Road, Singapore 437109. Open daily 9am – 6pm. Closed Tue. Order delivery here.

Mr. Holmes Bakehouse

San Francisco-founded Cruffin king Mr. Holmes Bakehouse is opening a local flagship in the heart of town. Famed for their bakes, this bakehouse’s opening menu offers a wide selection of playful manipulations of its signature croissant dough.

Bite into the classic Croissants ($4+ each) and their fan-favorite Cruffins ($5.80 each) for some original flaky goodness. They also serve up hearty easy-to-eat plates like the Pulled Pork Sandwich ($16) – layers of shredded braised pork, fontina cheese, arugula salad in lime dressing in between toasted focaccia bread.

Mr. Holmes Bakehouse is located at 9 Scotts Road, #01-01/02/03 Pacific Plaza, Singapore 228210, p. +65 6334 0308. Open daily 8am – 6pm with limited quantities available.

