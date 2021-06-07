Lockdown luxe: Fine dining restaurants with takeaway and delivery services in Singapore

While dining looks set to be a casual home affair this month, who says you can’t glam it up for a special occasion (or just because)?

Singapore’s fine-dining and Michelin-starred restaurants are diving into the takeaway and delivery scene, with a la carte delights and bespoke experiences right on your doorstep.

Whether it’s date night with your partner or a birthday dinner with the fam, these restaurants will help you put the style back in stay-home life.

Braci

Missing Braci’s contemporary Italian delights? Braci A Casa lets you experience fine Italian fare at home. Their degustation menu (from $248, feeds two) allows you to customise your own tasting menu.

Pick from starters like white asparagus ($28) with bottarga and the kumquat and fig laced foie gras semifreddo ($35).

Pasta and main options include the seafood tagliolini ($32) – think scallops, sea urchin, and lobster bisque – and a tender, flavourful black pork ($48) is tender and flavourful, served with caramelised shallots and homemade pancetta.

Braci is located at 52 Boat Quay, #05-01/ #06-01, Singapore 049841, p. +65 6866 1933. Open Monday, 6pm - 10pm, Tuesday - Friday, 12pm - 10pm, Saturday, 12pm - 11.15pm. Closed Sundays. Order via their online site here.

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends’ smoke-kissed delights are sure to liven up our home isolation. Available for both takeaway and islandwide delivery, the signature Burnt Ends sanger ($21.40) is a must for meat lovers, layered with slow-cooked pulled pork, chipotle aioli, and melty cheddar.

But that’s just the tip of the meat-berg: from Jamaican chicken wings ($26.75) and lamb chops ($51.36, four pieces) to the 200g A5 Kagoshima wagyu striploin ($139.10), there’s plenty to please the heartiest carnivore.

To pair, there’s also a small selection of red and white wines.

Burnt Ends is located at 20 Teck Lim Rd, Singapore 088391, p. +65 6224 3933. Open Monday - Saturday 12pm – 3pm and 6pm – 12am, Sunday 12pm – 3pm and 5pm – 10pm. Order online here.

Candlenut

Savour Nyonya comfort at its finest with the world’s first Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant.

Candlenut’s takeaway and delivery menu offers the restaurants signatures like chef Malcom’s mum’s chicken curry ($20) and the flavoursome, aromatic aunt Caroline’s babi buah keluak ($25) prepared with free-range Borrowdale pork.

During this Phase 2 (heightened alert), the team has been busy with R&D, presenting new dishes like the Japanese tau pok wrapped mackeral otah lodeh ($25). For dessert, treat the whole fam to a silky slab of their famous kueh salat ($80 for 800g).

Candlenut is located at Block 17A Dempsey Road, Singapore 249676. Delivery and pickup hours run from 12pm – 3pm and 5pm – 9pm daily. To order, call +65 8121 0176. Check out their circuit breaker menu here.

Chef’s Table by Chef Stephan

For a sumptuous dinner, chef Stephan Zoisl brings the chef’s table to you. The restaurant’s seasonal menu reprises as dinner by chef Stephan – a three course take-out meal ($198) that sorts dinner for two days.

Look forward to fresh seafood like Hokkaido scallop or a rich lobster bisque, then move onto the second meaty course of angus beef “rossini” or maple leaf duck. For dessert, enjoy a chocolate and Mandarin orange for your first dinner, then try their curated cheese selection for the next.

Chef’s Table is located at 61 Tras St, Singapore 079000, p. +65 6224 4188. Open Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday, 6pm - 11.30pm, Friday, 12pm - 2.30pm and 6pm - 11.30pm. Closed Sunday - Monday. Check out their takeaway menu here.

Gattopardo

Dine-in might be out, but sun, surf, and sand is still possible in Singapore. Complete the quintessential summer vacation vibe with Gattopardo‘s Sicilian seafood offerings.

Start with a light Sicilian seafood salad with salmoriglio dressing ($48), tossed with delectable tiger prawns, Hokkaido scallops and tuna. Then fill up with the family on 800g of the Gattopardo signature salt baked seabass ($108).

For dessert, liven things up at home with their DIY cannoli kit ($35) – just in case you can’t get enough of that creamy, crunchy dessert.

Gattopardo is located at 34 Tras St, Singapore 079026, p. +65 9325 8843. Open Thursday - Sunday, 11.30am - 8.30pm. Takeaway and delivery hours run from Thursday - Sunday, 11.30am - 8.30pm. Order online here.

Lolla

Mediterranean restaurant Lolla serves simple small plates that are an easy take-home fine dining alternative. Their takeout menu boasts favourites that’ll take you from breakfast to dinner.

Dig into a soft egg with chorizo sausage ($32) to start the day, then go light with Lolla’s grilled octopus ($58, 200g) served with a sweet and tangy piquillo pepper sauce or fuel up further with the pasta with brown crab ($39).

For something indulgent, Lolla’s seven-inch burnt Basque cheesecake ($70) is effortlessly creamy to eat.

Lolla is located at 22 Ann Siang Rd, Singapore 069702, p. +65 6423 1228. Open Monday - Saturday, 12pm - 2.30pm and 6pm - 11pm, Sunday, 11.30am - 3pm and 6pm - 10.30pm. Delivery hours run from 12.30pm - 9.30pm daily. Order online here.

Masaaki

Tantalise your tastebuds with Masaaki‘s sushi and bento sets, carefully prepared for a fine sushi experience with fresh seafood flown in from Toyosu Market.

The Masaaki three tier bento box ($400) features selected appetisers, seasonal sushi and chef Masaaki’s special chirarshi.

Other highlights include his famed monkfish liver ankimo roll ($65) and special toro maki ($145), where ikura and uni top melt-in-your-mouth otoro, chutoro and specially seasoned pickles.

Masaaki is located at 26 Beach Road, South Beach, B1-17, 189768, p. +65 6388 1555. Open Tuesday - Friday and Sunday, 12pm - 2.30pm and 6pm - 10.30pm, Saturday, 11.30am - 2.30pm and 6pm - 10.30pm. Closed Monday. Order online here.

Mitzo

We’ve always enjoyed the unlimited helpings of Mitzo special barbecued pork ($22) at the bottomless brunch of this fine Chinese restaurant in Grand Park Orchard, which thankfully is included in its extensive delivery menu.

Savour other contemporary Cantonese delights like the black truffle crispy roast duck ($42) and a soulful poached rice with lobster meat in superior broth ($28).

Alongside customisable bento sets available in bundles of four ($48), you’ll find cocktails-to-go (from $20, 100ml), including fan favourites such as the goji berry spiked Mitzo’s old fashioned.

Mitzo is located at 270 Orchard Rd, Level 4 Grand Park, Orchard, Singapore 238857, p. +65 6603 8855. Takeaway and delivery hours run from 12pm - 3pm and 5pm - 8.30pm daily. Order online here.

Meta

Famed for his east-meets-west playfulness in the kitchen, Meta’s chef-owner Sun Kim goes back to his roots with a delivery and takeaway menu of Korean classics

The Meta galbi deopbap set ($108) features a wagyu galbi rice bowl served with gobo (burdock) sauce, accompanied by chawanmushi, stir fried kimchi, octopus salad, and a mixed nuts tart.

For something more belly-warming, opt for the Korean heritage menu ($58) that comes with samgyetang (ginseng chicken soup) and gyeranmari (Korean rolled omelette).

Meta is located at 1 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089109, p. +65 6513 0898. Delivery and pickup hours run from Monday - Saturday 11am – 9pm. Order online here.

Saint Pierre

Two Michelin-starred restaurant Saint Pierre isn’t letting this semi-lockdown keep you from enjoying the finest of French cuisine. Their takeaway options of virtual Saint Pierre and room service reimagine the culinary experience at home.

The virtual Saint Pierre (from $220) present a two-tier bento-style box with 18 items such as kegani crab with lemon confit and milk fed veal with morels.

Tailored for four to five, the room service (from $800) comes with breads and butters, a selection of starters, a wagyu beef main, and French cheeses.

Saint Pierre is located at 1 Fullerton Road, #02-02B, One Fullerton, 049213, p. +65 6438 0887. Open Tuesday, 6pm - 11pm, Wednesday - Saturday, 11.30am - 3pm and 6pm - 11pm. Closed Sunday - Monday. To order, call +65 6438 0887 or whatsapp +65 9115 6553, or email info@saintpierre.com.sg two days in advance.

Shinsora

Sample the centuries-old Japanese craft of edomae sushi at home with new omakase concept Shinsora’s delivery menu.

Chef-owners Sky Tai Koon Siang and Leon Yap present their Japanese journey in the omakase sashimi & sushi ($148), a curated selection of six pieces of fresh sashimi and ten pieces of sushi.

The Toro.Uni.Ikura Don (from $88) is a leap into luxury, where all the best things in life sit on a bed of sasanishiki rice seasoned with red vinegar made from matured sake lees. Sake bottles are also going at 30 per cent off to complete your Shinsora dine at home experience.

Shinsora is located at 331 North Bridge Road 01-04 Odeon Towers, 188720, p. +65 8737 4366. Open Tuesday - Sunday, 12pm - 9pm. Closed Monday. Takeaway and delivery hours run from Tuesday - Sunday, 12pm - 9pm. Order online here.

Summer Pavilion

Summer Pavilion’s take home menu showcases the best of their carefully handcrafted Cantonese cuisine, and even better, you get to enjoy 15 per cent off all dishes in the specialties, dim sum and signature dishes categories till June 13 2021.

Order in a delicate yet heart-warming poached rice ($26.75) with Canadian lobster or the flavourful braised sea perch ($34.25) with dried bean curd skin and mushroom. Don’t miss their specialities like the marinated smoked whole duck, Chinese tea leaf ($81.30) either.

Summer Pavilion is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, 7 Raffles Ave, Singapore 039799. Order online here.

The Gyu Bar

Premium yakiniku restaurant The Gyu Bar is delivering the best of Japanese meats and BBQ to your home.

Highlights include The Gyu Bar’s new Wagyu bentos, like the wagyu uni chirashi bento ($54.20) that pairs aburi wagyu with Hokkaido uni and ikura, and their chef’s special ($158) of shabu shabu or sukiyaki complete with 250g Japanese wagyu sirloin, mix vegetables, rice, and their special dashi soup base.

For quick meals and lunchtime munchies, go healthy with the zero calorie Konnyaku Noodle ($18) with braised beef or fuel up with their dry spicy beef ramen ($28).

The Gyu Bar is located at 30, #01-08 Stevens Rd, 257840, p. +65 6732 0702. Open from 12pm - 3pm & 6pm - 10pm daily. Takeaway and delivery hours run from 11am - 9pm daily. Order online here.

Thevar

There are many Indian restaurants in Singapore, but chef Mano Thevar ups the game with Indian spices and influences from the Malay peninsular.

Among some of the tasty treats you’ll be able to feast on at home are Thevar’s gun powder crispy pork ($32) with sambal aioli and the smoked nagrisi duck kofta ($36).

Thevar has also put together lunch thaali sets (from $42) featuring tandoori lamb and cumin & pepper grilled chicken, as well as Thevar meals (from $168) for a more indulgent dine-in sesh.

Thevar is located at 9 Keong Saik Rd., Singapore 089117, p. +65 9750 8275. Open from Tuesday - Saturday, 6pm - 12am. Takeaway hours run from Tuesday - Saturday, 11.30am - 3pm & 5pm - 8.30pm, Sunday, 11.30am - 6pm. Delivery hours run from Tuesday - Saturday, 11am - 3.30pm & 5pm - 9pm, Sunday, 11am - 6.30pm. Order online here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.