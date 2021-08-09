What I eat in my hood: Proud Kampong Glam resident

From July 22, 2021 to Aug 18, 2021 (both dates inclusive), social gathering group sizes will be reduced to a maximum of two persons and dining-in at all F&B establishments will cease.

“This is only the coolest neighbourhood in Singapore,” says Denyal Anwar proudly. The young entrepreneur has lived in the Kampong Glam vicinity for the last eight years and, in that time, has watched the enclave develop from historical district to hippest ’hood.

In fact, just days after he spoke to us, Haji Lane was named One of the Top 10 Coolest Streets in the World, according to the annual Time Out Index. He gave us the lowdown on his top picks of places to eat within his home ground.

HJH Maimunah

Location: 11 Jalan Pisang

Although I live close by, I never get tired of walking here and passing by Sultan Mosque. There’s something very transportive about the experience, like I’m not actually in Singapore. I adore the ayam masak merah here, as well as the tahu telur.

It’s best to come with a larger group so you can eat more. I always order the sayur lemak so that I can douse my rice in the gravy!

Habibi-san

Location: 55 Haji Lane

Who would ever have thought that Middle Eastern and Japanese flavours would go so well together? I guess, the owners of this joint did. Every time I come here I feel like I want to order everything on the menu. I mean, beef tartar in a tangy wasabi-yuzu vinaigrette on a mini pita?

Genius! And crispy chicken skin to scoop up creamy baba ghanoush? Who could say no to that?

The Fabulous Baker Boy

Location: 28 Aliwal Street, #01-01 Aliwal Arts Centre

I’m so glad that this café moved to this area last year.

I’ve always been a fan of the beautiful, hearty cakes with their campy names. I don’t usually like anything with marmalade, but I love the Lady Marmalade, which comprises layers of buttermilk sponge filled with marmalade and a lemon-scented cream cheese frosting.

Somehow, it is rich and citrusy, without the typical bitter notes you get from marmalade.

The savoury dishes are also great, like the garlicky fried chicken and waffles.

Mother Dough

Location: 3 Jalan Kledek

The early bird really catches the worm here because it feels like their pastries sell out in minutes. This Muslim-owned bakery’s viennoiseries are incredibly good, but almost impossible to snag if you don’t plan first.

Best to order their sourdough baguettes and croissants beforehand because they are super popular, and rightly so. They each have their own well-developed flavours and impeccable texture.

The almond croissants are practically legendary now, so get those if they’re still available. Sometimes they have really fun and delicious things like croissant dogs (a hot dog in a croissant) or corned beef hash danishes.

These are usually available only during the weekends or for a limited period so again, you gotta be quick about getting your hands on them.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.