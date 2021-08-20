What is a learning difficulty and how it is different from a learning disability

Learning disability and learning difficulty may sound similar to the ear but the two terms are not interchangeable. There is a substantial difference between children suffering from either.

This makes a considerable difference in the course of treatment or help that one extends towards the child.

While schools and educators have been trained to know the difference, parents too must know. It will help you get the right attention to your child's academics as well as holistic development, especially in school.

So what is a learning difficulty and how different is it from a learning disability? Let's take a look.

What is a learning difficulty?

Learning difficulty is a condition that creates an obstacle to a specific form of learning. For instance, if the child can't cope with math as well as other children largely due to understanding the concept, it's a learning difficulty.

This, in no way, affects the child's intelligence quotient (IQ).

A child suffering from dyslexia may be categorised as someone with a learning difficulty. This is because dyslexia impacts the child's ability to specifically read, write and spell.

However, the child can work on other day-to-day tasks without a problem. They also do not need constant care and support.

What is a learning disability?

In contrast, a learning disability is when the child's learning and intelligence are affected across all areas of life. In this case, the child may be unable to make calculations outside of the classroom even for the simplest of things.

So for instance, a child suffering from Down's Syndrome would be someone with a learning disability. Since the disorder impacts all areas of the child's life including their health, IQ, life skills and physical condition.

A child with Down's Syndrome may also need support and care on a regular basis. However, in most cases, they can take care of themselves.

Learning disability vs learning difficulty: The difference

To further demarcate learning disabilities from learning difficulty, here's your quick guide about how they differ fundamentally and affect individuals differently.

Learning Difficulty Learning Disability This occurs when kids find it difficult to learn one or more basic academic skills. It has a non-categorical definition. Learning disability has a categorical definition and is based on a diagnosis. The National Health & Medical Research Council (NHMRC) estimates that about 10-16 per cent of the global population have learning difficulties. The National Health & Medical Research Council estimates about 2-4 per cent of the global population have learning disabilities Learning difficulties can be addressed with intensive education intervention. Learning disabilities are usually lifelong and pervasive, spilling over in the day-to-day functioning of the individual. Children with learning disabilities may not readily respond to intensive education intervention. Children with learning difficulties may underachieve academically for reasons such as sensory impairment behavioural or psychological issues. They may also face dialect or language issues, especially if English is not their first language. They can also suffer from high absenteeism; ineffective instruction or inadequate curricula. Children with learning disabilities struggle with academic achievements as a result of underlying neurodevelopmental disorders. This is due to genetic, cognitive and environmental factors. Irrespective of the instructions or interventions, a learning disability will continue to exist. Educational services or support groups use 'learning difficulty' for special intervention in primary and secondary education. Universities, as well as educational and clinical psychologists, use the term 'learning disability' to differentiate the students in some areas of school education. A learning difficulty raised from physical, emotional or environmental causes may not be recognised under the people with disabilities act. Learning disability is legally recognised under the Ministry for Social and Family Development.

A person with a learning disability will have a significant disadvantage despite having academic potential on the same level as their peers.

However, parents and educators can help children with learning disabilities by introducing intervention and support, which will be a key necessity in their academic journey.

Meanwhile, children with learning difficulties need programs that offer appropriate support and evidence-based instruction to be able to catch up with their peers.

