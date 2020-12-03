What is Li Nanxing's secret to cooking well? He tells us more

Veteran actor Li Nanxing dishes on his love for being in the kitchen, his top cooking tip, and more on his future plans after the pandemic

Last week, we had the pleasure of trying out actor Li Nanxing’s specialty curry chicken and hae bee hiam croissant during a media preview at Taste Gourmet Market’s newly opened bakery section, Bakers & Co. “These are dishes that my mother used to cook.

I haven’t perfected the curry chicken yet — (I’ve achieved) maybe about 50 per cent of the original taste, ” the affable actor told us.



If you didn’t know yet, the 56-year-old Ah Ge is a rather proficient cook. He tells us more about the partnership, how he discovered his love for cooking and his top tip, as well as plans for the future.

How did this partnership with Taste Gourmet Market come about?

Li Nanxing (LN): The owner of Taste Gourmet Market and I are good friends, and this collaboration started off with a casual conversation on the idea of making my curry chicken available to the public.

Why curry chicken and Hae bi hiam with croissants? Hae bi hiam with croissant is a unique pairing. How did you come up with it?

LN: Both curry chicken and hae bee hiam are dishes that I’m familiar with and grew up eating. The idea of pairing the curry chicken with baguette and Dried Scallop Hae Bee Hiam with croissant gives our local delicacies a twist with Western elements.

When did you discover your love for cooking? What's your top cooking tip?

LN: It was after the passing of my mother, which was about seven to eight years ago. I miss the dishes she cooked for me when I was younger and want to try to replicate them.

Patience is very important when it comes to cooking. You must have the patience to try again and again.

Are you still running your fish farm? Tell us more about it and the challenges of running a fish farm, especially during the pandemic

LN: Yes, the fish farm is still around. It is more of a hobby than a money-making business. I haven’t really met challenges as I grew up on a fish farm, and would consider myself pretty well-rounded in the business of farming fish.

Will we be looking forward to a book or collection of recipes from you then?

LN: Not in the meantime but anything is possible!

What are you working on now and what's next for you? You've partnered with Zhao Wei for your first China web drama that was aired this year. Post-pandemic, do you plan on more engagements in China?

LN: I’m taking the opportunity in this pandemic to be a better cook! I’m mostly reminiscing and improvising on my mother’s recipes of the dishes she used to cook. After the pandemic, I’m most definitely open to future engagements in China.

ALSO READ: Vicki Zhao smitten by local 'Ah Ge' Li Nanxing as a young girl

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.