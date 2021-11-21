What is Lianhua Qingwen? Why are some touting it as a Covid-19 cure? We ask a TCM practitioner

By now, some of you may have seen this product called Lianhua Qingwen circulating on your Telegram groups and social media, along with claims that this traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) product can be used to prevent or treat Covid-19.

On Wednesday (Nov 17), Ministry of Health (MOH) shared an advisory on Facebook to debunk the rumours, saying that the product is approved for the relief of cold and flu symptoms but there is no scientific evidence for its effectiveness against Covid-19.

However, netizens were divided, and some even continued to defend the use of the medication.

What is Lianhua Qingwen and why are so many convinced it works? We spoke to Wong Ying Xin, a TCM practitioner who graduated from Nanyang Technology University and Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, and teaches TCM full-time, for more information on the medication.

What is Lianhua Qingwen? Who can take it?

The herbal product comes in capsules and contains forsythia, honeysuckle, Chinese ephedra, Isatis indigotica (also known as woad), patchouli, Chinese rhubarb, Chinese liquorice, Dryopteris crassirhizoma, Rhodiola crenulata, chameleon plant, Siberian apricot, gypsum and menthol.

"Lianhua Qingwen is usually to ease the early onset symptoms of flu and fever," Wong advises. "Most people can take this over-the-counter medication to ease said symptoms, but if you are having problems with your lungs or if your fever persists even after a day or two of taking this, it is advised that you see a doctor."

How does it work?

Wong explains that TCM involves curing symptoms and syndromes, not diseases per se.

"Lianhua Qingwen helps rid of the toxins and 'heat' from your body when you experience an early onset of flu or fever," the 27-year-old adds.

Can the medication be used to treat Covid-19?

Chinese state media China Global Television Network reported that according to one of China's top respiratory disease experts Dr Zhong Nanshan, Lianhua Qingwen "has been proven effective for the treatment of Covid-19".

However, locally, both MOH and the Health Sciences Authority have warned that there is no evidence that it can be used to prevent or treat Covid-19.

Wong explains further, "You can't take it for prevention. It is a medication to treat flu symptoms, not one for building up immunity against any virus — Covid-19 or not."

However, she says that the early symptoms of Covid-19 are "mostly symptoms of flu", so Lianhua Qingwen "can actually help to ease the patient".

"But one should definitely still get checked by a doctor before self-medicating."

