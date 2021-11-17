'What's wrong with TCM?' Netizens divided over MOH advisory on Chinese medicine claiming to treat Covid-19

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) released an advisory on a type of Chinese medicine, Lianhua Qingwen, which claims to be able to prevent and treat Covid-19 on Wednesday (Nov 17).

It said that while some Lianhua Qingwen products "are listed as Chinese proprietary medicines in Singapore for the relief of cold and flu symptoms", they were "approved based on the documented uses of the ingredients present in the products".

However, they are "not approved by HSA to treat or alleviate symptoms of Covid-19".

"To date, there is no scientific evidence that Lianhua Qingwen products are safe and effective against Covid-19," HSA added.

It also strongly advised members of the public to consult a doctor for proper treatment of Covid-19, and urged them not to "fall prey to unsubstantiated claims or spread unfounded rumours that herbal products can be used to prevent or treat Covid-19".

Shortly after the infographic was published on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) Facebook page, netizens' comments came pouring in. Within five hours, the post has garnered more than 1,400 shares and almost 600 comments.

The comments from netizens were divided. Some continued to express their faith in the Chinese medicine as a cure for Covid-19, contrary to MOH's post.

Screengrab/Facebook

There were also others who took a more neutral stance, saying that it can help to alleviate the symptoms of the virus but noted that it wasn't a cure.

Screengrab/Facebook

Then there were those who took issue with the fact that Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) was the target of the advisory.

Screengrab/Facebook

Last Saturday, the Ministry of Health also issued an advisory regarding the use of ivermectin as treatment for Covid-19.



ALSO READ: A cure for Covid-19? Interest in ivermectin remains strong despite health warnings

claudiatan@asiaone.com