What should you do with your domestic helper when you go away on holiday?

PHOTO: Pexels
Priyanka Elhence
Joshua Tan
The Finder

Holiday with your helper?

Should you bring her along? Or, is it okay to leave her in your home? Here are four options for dealing with your domestic helper while your whole family is away travelling.

1. TAKE HER ALONG

This is a great choice if you have little ones and want to do sightseeing. Bonus: Your helper gets to experience a new country.

"We decided to take our helper with us to Vietnam for a week-long holiday last year, because my husband and I were very keen to do more than just bum on the beach," says American expat Denise Nelson, who has two girls, aged 2 and 4.

"It was an easy decision, when you think about trusting a stranger to babysit your children in a hotel room in an unknown country. The kids were relaxed, the helper was happy and we were thrilled."

For sleeping, ensure your helper has enough privacy and comfort. "She can stay with the children or female members of the family, but not the male ones," recommends Eddy Lam, Director of 121 Personnel Services.

The ideal? She has a room of her own.

As for the paperwork and visas involved, check with the helper's home embassy or, even better, consult a professional travel agent, as visa requirements differ for different nationalities.

2. SEND HER HOME

Going away for two weeks or more? Think about sending your helper to visit her family back home, instead of waiting for the two-year clause in most agency contracts.

Yes, you have to pay for the cost of a ticket but, chances are, she'll appreciate the gesture and come back more motivated.

Janna Schmidt says it was a win-win for her family and helper.

"We had only been in Singapore for 10 months before we decided to go back home to Germany for Christmas," Janna explains.

"Since we were going to be away for three weeks, we decided that it would be nice for our helper to see her family over the holidays, too. She was very grateful for being able to squeeze in that extra trip."

3. LEAVE HER AT YOUR PLACE

If you trust your helper, leaving her at home for a short period is the perfect time for her to do some deep cleaning around the house.

"Our helper has been with us for years, and we leave her to 'babysit' the house while we go away," says Tanya Mohan. "She does quality spring cleaning in our absence, such as washing curtains, re-organising cupboards and other things that are normally not possible on a regular basis."

Just be clear about your expectations: Make lists of what you want to have done and establish ground rules (e.g., no one is allowed to sleep over).

"Give the helper a list of emergency numbers to call, including those of close friends, relatives or hospitals," advises Eddy.

Also consider encouraging - and paying for - your helper to learn new skills while you're away.

4. BOARD HER AT THE MAID AGENCY

This an option for (new) helpers, or if the employer isn't comfortable with the helper being alone at home. Most agencies charge a daily boarding and lodging of about $20 per day.

But note: Your helper will do nothing all day and may be frustrated upon your return. "The helpers are generally not allowed to leave the agency, because if they go 'missing', the agency is held responsible since the helper was not effectively handed over to the employer," says Eddy. Most agencies discourage this option, as it highlights the lack of trust in the relationship.

A different solution: Leave the helper with a friend, but inform the Ministry of Manpower and your maid agency about the temporary arrangement.

This article was first published in The Finder

More about
Lifestyle MAIDS travel

TRENDING

Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Stop picking fights with other countries, President of Malaysian Chinese Association urges Mahathir
Stop picking fights with other countries, MCA president urges Mahathir
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Ramen lovers may want to consider possible stroke risk
Ramen lovers may want to consider possible stroke risk
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
E-scooter user: I&#039;ll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
E-scooter user: I'll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Fight breaks out in Teck Whye; 3 men arrested
Fight breaks out in Teck Whye; 3 men arrested
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned

SERVICES