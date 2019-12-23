What should you do with your domestic helper when you go away on holiday?

Holiday with your helper?

Should you bring her along? Or, is it okay to leave her in your home? Here are four options for dealing with your domestic helper while your whole family is away travelling.

1. TAKE HER ALONG

This is a great choice if you have little ones and want to do sightseeing. Bonus: Your helper gets to experience a new country.

"We decided to take our helper with us to Vietnam for a week-long holiday last year, because my husband and I were very keen to do more than just bum on the beach," says American expat Denise Nelson, who has two girls, aged 2 and 4.

"It was an easy decision, when you think about trusting a stranger to babysit your children in a hotel room in an unknown country. The kids were relaxed, the helper was happy and we were thrilled."

For sleeping, ensure your helper has enough privacy and comfort. "She can stay with the children or female members of the family, but not the male ones," recommends Eddy Lam, Director of 121 Personnel Services.

The ideal? She has a room of her own.

As for the paperwork and visas involved, check with the helper's home embassy or, even better, consult a professional travel agent, as visa requirements differ for different nationalities.

2. SEND HER HOME

Going away for two weeks or more? Think about sending your helper to visit her family back home, instead of waiting for the two-year clause in most agency contracts.

Yes, you have to pay for the cost of a ticket but, chances are, she'll appreciate the gesture and come back more motivated.