What is super hair removal (SHR) and is it better than IPL?

Let's face it - hair removal is a pain (often both literally and figuratively).

For most of us, we tend to reach out for our shavers or waxes to weed out the unsightly hair on different parts of our bodies.

But if there's anything we've learned from these experiments, it's that at-home hair removal products are often not the best long-term solutions.

On the other hand, there are other effective treatments like IPL (Intense Pulse Light) for hair removal, but the only setback is the pain that it comes with for some.

But there's another treatment that might just be more effective and painless than the latter.

Enter Super Hair Removal.

Otherwise known as SHR, this hair removal process is the latest and buzziest treatment in town.

Now for someone who loves experimenting with different beauty treatments, I knew that I had to try it for myself to believe how effective it was.

After my session at Peachy Skin Bar, I noticed that there was quite a stark difference between the two treatments.

Unlike my previous experiences doing IPL, the SHR was painless, comfortable and there was zero downtime.

It was really impressive considering that the treatment took no longer than half an hour too.

While the SHR treatments may be a little pricier, there are more things to SHR that you should know about.

Recently, I caught up with Crystal Lee, the founder of Peachy Skin Bar, to address some of the more common questions about SHR like your hair's regrowth cycle, side effects as well as the number of treatments that are necessary for effective hair removal.

What is Super Hair Removal (SHR)?

SHR is an FDA approved permanent hair removal technology.

It is well-loved for its effectiveness, enhanced comfort, and minimal trauma on the skin.

As such, SHR is an ideal choice for even the most sensitive areas like Brazilian.

Performed using gliding motions, SHR can cover larger areas and evenly spread out the heat energy emitted into the skin, keeping the skin's surface cool throughout the procedure.

How is SHR different from IPL?

IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) Hair Removal and SHR (Super Hair Remover) are both permanent hair removal methods, but SHR comes up trumps when it comes to comfort, results, and convenience.

IPL uses conventional high-intensity light pulses to target melanin, whereas SHR uses low fluence pulses at a higher frequency.

As such, IPL's high-intensity light pulses may increase the risk of skin burns and the sensation is not as comfortable.

On the other hand, the skin is heated more gently during SHR, keeping skin trauma at bay.

SHR's cool touch technology also enhances customer's comfort, making it an ideal choice for sensitive areas such as Brazilian.

IPL's light is mainly absorbed by melanin pigments in dark coarse hair.

For fine, light coloured hair, the lack of melanin means light is not absorbed as much. Thus, this may render the treatment to be less effective.

The wavelengths of light in SHR not only gets absorbed by melanin but also by the hair-producing stem cells in the skin.

As such, SHR can target both dark coarse hair and fine light hair, stopping the regeneration of these hair follicles.

As the hair removal treatment progresses, the customer's hair will change from dark and coarse to fine and light.

It is important to find a technology like SHR to target both types of hair, so the customer can get the best result from the beginning to the end.

While IPL treatments require a session once every two to three weeks, customers only need to go for monthly SHR sessions.

Peachy Skin Bar's Peach Fuzz SHR only needs five to six sessions for best results, and each session ranges between ten to 30 minutes - perfect for slotting in a quick session in between a busy schedule.

Is it more painful than IPL?

In comparison to IPL, SHR is definitely more comfortable and especially so for those with darker skin tones, or for those who want to do treatment on delicate areas like Brazilian.

IPL uses conventional high-intensity light pulses to target melanin, whereas SHR uses low fluence pulses at a higher frequency.

IPL's high-intensity light pulses might increase customer's risk of skin burns and the sensation is not as comfortable.

For SHR, the skin is heated more gently, keeping skin trauma at bay.

SHR's cool touch technology also enhances customer's comfort, providing a slight numbing effect to the treated area so customers can breeze through the treatment with as little sensation as possible.

How many SHR treatments are necessary for effective hair removal?

We advise our customers to complete a total of five to six treatments, once a month, to see the best permanent hair removal results at Peachy Skin Bar.

Customers will see their hair turning finer and their hair growth slowing down after the second or third session.

After the full treatment, we still encourage customers to come back once every few months for "maintenance" to sustain the good results and keep the "wild weeds at bay".

A small number of customers might still experience some hair regrowth due to factors like genetics, hormones, and stress.

Customers who have completed their SHR with us can enjoy 50 per cent off for maintenance.

Choosing a professional and responsible salon as a partner in your hair removal journey is important.

So far, our customers love the results and effectiveness of our Peach Fuzz SHR, and we are happy to hear their positive feedbacks.

What do you need to do before the treatment to get the best results from SHR?

SHR is most effective during our hair's active growth phase (anagen stage) so shaving a day before the treatment or just before the hair removal treatment is highly recommended.

If customers have just completed a waxing session, they should only embark on their SHR treatment three weeks later.

Outdoor exercise and activities which include sun-tanning/sun exposure should also be avoided prior to treatment.

What do you need to do after the treatment for the best results?

For best results and to prevent skin irritation, customers are given a list of aftercare instructions after their treatment.

In the next 24 to 72 hours after the treatment, customers should:

Avoid exercising, pools, spas, and saunas as the hair follicles are prone to sensitivity after treatment. These activities can also potentially allow chlorine and/or bacteria to irritate the skin.

Avoid direct sun exposure for two weeks post-treatment. SHR can potentially cause photosensitivity resulting in sun damage.

Avoid plucking, tweezing or waxing in between treatments.

Avoid any physical/chemical exfoliation to prevent skin irritation on the treated area(s). Using products that contain active ingredients (e.g., AHA/BHA/Vitamin C/Retinols on the treated area(s) may cause skin irritation).

Avoid potential sun damage by applying sufficient amounts of sunscreen.

Apart from the above aftercare advice, customers can also opt for our Peach Fuzz+ Therapy after their SHR session.

As a skin bar, skincare is our holy grail, thus we have developed a dedicated professional aftercare service to take care of our customer's body and skin concerns too.

Customers can choose between whitening or hydrating therapy.

Whitening can help to enhance the tone of your skin, lighten your scars, and inhibit melanin production.

Hydrating can help to soothe inflammation, reduce skin irritation associated with hair removal treatments, and give you supple smooth skin.

Does it work for all skin types?

In general, SHR is suitable for all skin types as it uses low fluence pulses at a higher frequency.

We will just need to use the right setting based on the customer's skin tone and ethnicity.

Does SHR affect your hair regrowth cycle (texture, etc)?

SHR will slow down or prevent hair growth altogether, allowing customers to live a fuzz-free life so they can wear their favourite summer clothes without any worry.

Hair will also become lighter and finer.

Are there any side effects or downtime after the treatment?

SHR is an FDA-approved permanent hair removal technology.

There are no side effects or downtime after the treatment.

It's a quick treatment mostly ranging between ten to 30 minutes and customers can go about their normal activity after the treatment, as long as it is not contradictory to our aftercare instructions.

Proper aftercare and consistent monthly treatments (for at least five sessions) at a good salon like Peachy Skin Bar are necessary to attain the best results.

This article was first published in Her World Online.