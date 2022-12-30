What a year! A look back at some of the most memorable moments of 2022

Can you believe 2022 is almost over?

To end off the year on a triumphant note, we look back at some of the most memorable moments we witnessed across the past year.

Jan 14: Dahlia Dreams at Gardens by the Bay

As the first of eight full-scale floral displays at the Flower Dome in celebration of Gardens by the Bay's 10th anniversary, Dahlia Dreams certainly dazzled us with its impressive lantern displays and adorable tiger cubs.

Feb 11: "Beauty of Art" exhibition

"Beauty of Art" was an exhibition where youths with disabilities from Rainbow Centre recycled expired makeup from Shiseido to create sustainable (and gorgeous) art.

March 10: Hello Le Le!

Two words: Baby panda. On this day, baby Le Le made his debut in River Wonders' Giant Panda Forest. Awww!

April 1: Land borders with Malaysia finally open

Thankfully, this was no April Fool's joke: We were finally able to travel across the Causeway again for makan at JB.

No more caps to group sizes, no more compulsory TraceTogether... just remember to use common sense and be safe!

June 20: Team SG set new records at World Para Swimming Championships 2022

Team SG made an exemplary showing at Portugal, bringing home two gold medals, one silver medal, six personal bests, two Championship Records and one Asian Record.

Aug 8: Singapore athletes achieve new heights at Commonwealth Games

Badminton players Terry Hee and Jessica Tan became the first mixed-doubles pair to reach the finals at the Commonwealth Games and win, bringing home the gold medal.

Table tennis player Feng Tianwei, the Singapore athlete who holds the record for most medals won (13 total, with 9 of those being gold), becomes the first Singaporean to be conferred the Outstanding Athlete Award at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Aug 9: Final NDP at the Marina Bay Floating Platform

We bid farewell to the Marina Bay Floating Platform with the last National Day Parade to be hosted there. The Marina Bay Floating Platform is slated to close and be transformed into a new permanent venue called NS Square.

Our beloved national icon, the Merlion, turned 50 this year.

To celebrate its Golden Jubilee, the Singapore Tourism Board hosted a month-long birthday party with limited-edition F&B goodies, exclusive retail products, and an exciting line-up of activities paying tribute to our official mascot.

Sept 28: SQ33 bomb hoax

A thankfully false bomb threat aboard Singapore Airlines flight SQ33 shone the spotlight on how the RSAF is ever-ready to tackle air threats, with two fighter jets escorting SQ33 to a safe landing at Changi Airport.

Nov 15: Tasmanian devils join the residents of Singapore Night Safari

Four feisty female Tasmanian devils made their debut appearance on the Wallaby Trail at Singapore Night Safari, marking this carnivorous marsupial's first-ever appearance in Singapore.

Nov 16: Loh Kean Yew reaches BWF World Tour Finals

After a 26-minute victory at the Australia Open in Sydney, Sportsman of the Year Loh Kean Yew became the first Singaporean man to qualify for the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour Finals.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.