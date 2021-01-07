What you might be kan cheong about in phase 3, depending on your star sign

If your star sign is: Aquarius, Gemini, Leo

You are: a social creature, the life of the party, the person whom everyone else wants in their Instagram wefie.

You spend the entire year celebrating someone’s birthday and when it’s your turn, your birthday celebrations span three months long. Which means before all this happened, we would probably find you at Cherry Discotheque Singapore with 28 of your best buds (cos why stop at one bestie when you can have more, right?).

What you are most concerned about Phase 3: The “8 pax max” rule.

You are going to have to spend even more time celebrating your birthday this year since you can’t have all your 28 best buds with you at one time. Well, but still better than the previous five-people-only rule, right?