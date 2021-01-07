What you might be kan cheong about in phase 3, depending on your star sign

And now, we also have Phase 3.
Since it’s the start of the year, what better way to celebrate Phase 3 than with a list of what it will truly mean to you – depending on your star sign.
If your star sign is: Aquarius, Gemini, Leo
You are: a social creature, the life of the party, the person whom everyone else wants in their Instagram wefie.
You spend the entire year celebrating someone’s birthday and when it’s your turn, your birthday celebrations span three months long. Which means before all this happened, we would probably find you at Cherry Discotheque Singapore with 28 of your best buds (cos why stop at one bestie when you can have more, right?).
What you are most concerned about Phase 3: The “8 pax max” rule.
You are going to have to spend even more time celebrating your birthday this year since you can’t have all your 28 best buds with you at one time. Well, but still better than the previous five-people-only rule, right?
If your star sign is: Pisces, Cancer, Virgo
You are: shy and introverted, a recluse who truly understands those “Forever Alone” memes because you prefer hanging out with smaller groups.
Or just with yourself. In fact, nothing makes you feel more blissful than playing Animal Crossing on a Sunday afternoon because it’s Covid-19-free over there on your island.
What you are most concerned about Phase 3: The day when they allow more than eight people to visit you at home or allow more than seven people to jio you out – because that would be your social nightmare.
If your star sign is: Libra, Capricorn
You are: a family guy/gurl. Who cares about sisters or brothers from another mother when you already love your sisters and brothers from your own mother so much?
What you are most concerned about Phase 3: Tourist attractions can start applying to increase their operating capacity from 50 per cent to up to 65 per cent.
This is the best news – and those SingapoRediscovers vouchers too – to you because you can now take your family to more places of interest.
If your star sign is: Aries, Sagittarius
You are: a free spirit, an adventure seeker, a child of the world. You hate staying in one place for too long because life is short (and the validity duration of your air miles even shorter).
What you are most concerned about Phase 3: That a certain travel bubble didn’t take off (and neither did your plane). Plus, there are still border closures and leisure travel limitations all over the world.
Get a Libra or Capricorn to adopt you into their family so you can tour Singapore instead.
If your star sign is: Taurus, Scorpio
You are: a suspicious person who sometimes has trouble obeying authority. If you are a Scorpio, you also enjoy debates.
What you are most concerned about Phase 3: Are the vaccines for real? Are they safe? Relax lah, the top guys already knew you would ask this because who else but Singaporeans would be kiasu and kiasi, right?
So, rest assured that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Cabinet colleagues will get themselves vaccinated early. As PM Lee said: “This is to show you, especially seniors like me, that we believe the vaccines are safe.”
Guess this is really the new norm to show leading by example.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.