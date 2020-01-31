What you need to know about face masks before getting one

Face masks are Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which people use during renovation and simple D.I.Y home improvement works. There are many types of masks available and they range from disposable cup-style or half-face reusable masks for you to choose from.

Here are 5 things you should know about face masks to make sure that you are getting the right one!



WHY SHOULD YOU WEAR FACE MASKS FOR D.I.Y PROJECTS AND REMODELLING WORKS?

With proper respiratory masks, you can breathe easy and perform your work more effectively. Face masks work by ensuring that the airways are not irritated by dust and the lungs are protected against harmful vapours and other particles.

1. DIFFERENT TYPES OF MASKS ARE DESIGNED FOR DIFFERENT PURPOSE

DUST AND MOLD MASK

The dust and mould masks are effective against dust, mould, pollen and other solid particles. They prevent dust, which is produced during sanding, drywall sanding, rust removal and fibreglass installation, from getting into the airway and lungs.

An N-95 mask is also known as "air-purifying particles respirators", which protects the wearer by filtering particles out of the air but not against gases or vapours. Aside from haze, airborne biological agents such as germs and viruses, can also be filtered by particulate respirators. N95 respirators have a filtration efficiency of 95 per cent.

GAS AND VAPOUR MASK

The gas and vapour masks protect against harmful gases and vapours and come in multiple chemical filter or cartridge configurations. Also known as a chemical cartridge/gas mask respirator, these "air-purifying chemical respirators" filter and clean chemical gases out of the air as you breathe.

They are effective only if used with the correct cartridge or filter for a particular chemical substance. However, they do not usually filter out airborne particles unless their cartridge has a filter to remove particles.

PAINT AND ODOUR MASK

The paint and odour masks are particulate respirators that are effective against paint odours and latex paint. They have filtration efficiency against solid and liquid particles. Respirators in this family are rated as "N," if they are Not resistant to oil, "R" if somewhat Resistant to oil, and "P" if strongly resistant (oil Proof).

2) FACE MASKS CAN ALSO PROTECT YOU FROM THE AIRBORNE VIRUS

In case you have missed the news; the Wuhan virus has officially reached the Singapore shores on 23rd January a few days ago. For the uninitiated, Wuhan virus (2019-nCov) is a new respiratory coronavirus which has a mortality rate tracking at roughly 3 per cent (based on the reports so far).

As a comparison, the mortality rate for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) is around 14 per cent to 15 per cent, and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) is 30 per cent to 35 per cent.