What's up with all the intimate beauty care products?

When it comes to trying out new products or treatments, doesn't it seem like our face tends to gets the attention over our body? The stats seem to agree.

In 2021, Gillette Venus, which specialises in shaving products, found that 76 per cent of women surveyed in the UK prioritised their skincare regime for their face over their body.

That's changing, though. Maybe the extra minutes in the mornings (thanks to WFH) has allowed for more steps in our beauty routines. Or perhaps it's the added emphasis on being as healthy as we can - inside and out - amid the pandemic.

For the same reasons, we've also seen an increased focus on self-care, and we're paying more attention to our mental and physical well-being. Taking good care of our bodies and skin, from head to toe, is the first step.

Just like the rest of the body, the vulva microbiome is a delicate ecosystem that is affected by things like sex, frequent washing, periods, menopause and other hormonal changes.

Dr Liew Hui Min, dermatologist at SOG-HM Liew Skin & Laser Clinic, says: "Caring for your vulva is good for vaginal health. Infections and skin conditions can cause severe discomfort."

Thankfully, there's a new wave of personal care products infused with gentle, skin-loving active ingredients to help you feel comfortable and fresh.

Nipink, $108

What it is: Created for women who may have experienced a change in their areola colour from hormonal changes.

How it helps: The cream is applied to bring your nipples back to the pink of health.

It also suppresses melanin, and prevents future spots with arbutin and liquorice.

Available at onlyskin.sg

Two Lips Outgrown Ingrown Hair Reducing Cream, $75

PHOTO: Two Lips

What it is: This ingrown hair control cream uses AHA and polyhydroxy acids (PHAs) made from plant extracts to exfoliate.

Other ingredients like pumpkin seed, kiwi fruit and hops calm redness from hair removal.

How it helps: It stops ingrown hairs in their tracks, while reducing irritation and itch at the same time.

Available at twolips.vip

Woman Essentials Deo Blanc Brightening Soothing Body Mist, $55

PHOTO: Beauty Closet

What it is: Developed with France's National Centre for Scientific Research and approved for ob-gyns for use during pregnancy, this brightening mist deodorises, hydrates and soothes skin with white orchid extract, lactic acid and prebiotics.

How it helps: The mist lightens sensitive parts darkened by hormonal changes or chafing, while balancing skin's microbiome.

Available at beautycloset.sg

